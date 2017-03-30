LKP leader will step down after nomination

In Myung-jin, the interim leader of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, said Wednesday he will step down later this week after the party picks its nominee for the May 9 presidential election.During a press conference, the Christian pastor said that his mission to revamp the party in the wake of a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye has been completed.“I am deeply moved by the fact that the party, which was on the verge of a collapse just three months ago, was reborn with a new image and is now poised to field its presidential candidate,” In said.“After long deliberations, I have decided to step down after the party’s March 31 convention to pick our presidential nominee,” In said.Since late December, In has led the former ruling party’s reform efforts, such as changing the party name and expelling key loyalists to former President Park.The party is set to nominate its presidential candidate Friday.Its primary race features South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, North Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kwan-yong and Rep. Kim Jin-tae, a close ally of former President Park.Hong, a tough-talking prosecutor-turned-politician, has been seen as the leading contender with his approval rating outpacing all other conservative rivals.Yonhap