Hyuna looks to repeat Troublemaker success

Singer and former member of now disbanded girl group 4Minute, Hyuna, is attempting to replicate the success she had being a part of the duo Troublemaker, with another unit scheduled to hit the charts sometime in May.A source close to Hyuna said, “Hyuna will be the focal point of a new mixed-gender group, which will also feature a member from the same agency, Cube Entertainment.”Hyuna already saw big success with the unit project Troublemaker. The duo also featured Jang Hyun-seung of boy group Beast.They were an instant success due to their provocative dance moves. Their first song in 2011, “Trouble Maker,” was an instant success, and their follow-up two years later, “No Tomorrow,” topped numerous charts.Hyuna is the only member of 4Minute to renew her contract with Cube Entertainment. She recently held a fan meet in Seoul celebrating ten years in the music industry, and toured 8 cities in North America.By Kim Jung-kyoon