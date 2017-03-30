Cha Ye-ryun, Joon Sang-wook are set to wed

Actress Cha Ye-ryun has confirmed that she will be tying the knot with actor Joo Sang-wook.Rumors surfaced early yesterday of Joo and Cha’s imminent wedding in May.After checking with Cha, entertainment agency HB Entertainment released an official statement confirming the couple’s upcoming marriage.“The two first met during the filming of “Glamorous Temptation” last year and built a relationship in the process,” it read.The couple confirmed their relationship in March of last year with the end of “Glamorous Temptation.”Cha debuted in 2005 with “Voice,” featuring in “Sector 7” (2011) and “My Lovely Girl” (2014).Joo debuted in 1999 in the KBS drama “New Generation Report: Adults Don’t Understand Us” and is currently known as the “head of department actor” for his various roles playing a similar businessman character.By Kim Jung-kyoon