2017.3.30 Museums & Galleries

Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art,Ansan, GyeonggiTo April 16: The exhibition features 40 works by 35 artists that the museum acquired between 2014 and 2016.The works include Kim Eul’s mixed-media work “Beyond Painting”(2015), Ham Kyung-ah’s single-channel video work “One Day Before Exhibition”( 2004-5) and Yoo Youngho’s sculpture “A Greeting Man”( 2015).Admission is 4,000 won ($3.60) for adults. The museum is closed on Mondays. It is a 20 minute walk from Exit No. 1 of Choji Station on line No. 4.(031) 481-7000, gmoma.ggcf.krKimDaljin Art Archives and Museum,Jongno DistrictTo April 29: The exhibition features 400 documents, photos, artifacts, drawings and paintings that provide viewers with a glimpse into the lives of Korea’s important modern artists, including Kim Ki-chang and Lee Ufan.They have been donated to the museum by the artists themselves or collectors.Admission is free. Take bus Nos. 7212, 1020, 1711 or 7022 and get off at the Sangmyeong University stop. The museum is closed on Sundays.(02) 730-6216, www.daljinmuseum.comMMCA Seoul, Jongno DistrictTo Aug. 13: In this exhibition, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art shows off 121 of the 932 artworks it acquired to add to its collection between 2013 and 2016.In particular, the exhibits include Korean modern art master Kim Whanki’s abstract painting “Dawn #3” (1964-5), which the museum purchased at K Auction’s sale in September 2016 for 1.3 billion won ($1.14 million). It is the highest price the museum has ever paid for a single piece of artwork to add to its collection.The exhibit title ‘Samramansang,’ which means ‘all things and all phenomena in the universe,’ was taken from a piece by Korean contemporary artist Kang Ikjoong, which is also among the exhibits.Tickets cost 4,000 won. The museum is closed on Monday. The museum is a 10-minute walk from Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit No. 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.krYeongang Gallery, Yeoncheon County, GyeonggiOngoing: Yeongang Gallery, the first-ever art gallery within the civilian control zone adjacent to the North Korean border, opened in May 2016 with a solo show by artist Han Sungpil. It features 11 of his photos, including “Observation,” and video works including “Uncanny Serenity.”The gallery, located next to an air-raid shelter, was once a museum dedicated to showing North Korea’s attacks on the south. As part of the renovations, Han and designer Cho Sang-gi covered the walls of the building with prints of 680 doors from countries around the world.The museum is located at Hoengsan-ni 243, Jung-myeon, Yeoncheon County. A valid photo ID is required to pass the security checkpoint.(02) 2268-1973, e-mail: info.yeonganggallery@gmail.com