Seoul Fashion Week opens with a flurry of vivid colors

[HERA SEOUL FASHION WEEK]

HERA Seoul Fashion Week kicked off its five-day event on Tuesday showcasing local designers’ upcoming Fall and Winter collections. Judging by the first day of looks, vivid colors will be in fashion this fall and winter.Bright colors like red, blue and orange were widely used while capes and padded jackets were popular designs for the participating designers - 45 for the main “Seoul Collection” and 20 for the trade show “Generation Next Seoul.”On Tuesday evening, a special show by Hyundai Motors was also organized in the outdoor plaza of the DDP, showing off the special “Sonata Collection” designed in collaboration with three leading designers - Ko Tae-yong, Kathleen Kye and Han Sang-hyuk. For more information about fashion week, visit www.seoulfashionweek.org.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]