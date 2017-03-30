Here comes the neighborhood : Enterprising business owners are revitalizing Seoul’s Ikseon-dong

Self-described urban city planners Park Han-ah, left, and Park Ji-hyun of Iksundada stand in front their grocery store and restaurant named 12 Months, which is one of their many businesses inside old hanok houses in Ikseon-dong, central Seoul. [JEON HO-SUNG]

For several decades, a small neighborhood in Ikseon-dong in Jongo district, central Seoul, has been a quiet area filled with old hanok, or Korean traditional houses. To its east sits the Dongmyeo Shrine, a cultural heritage site dedicated to Guan Yu (160-219), a legendary warrior from China’s Three Kingdoms period (220-280), and to its west is the popular Insa-dong. Changdoek Palace and the Bukchon Hanok Village, popular tourist attractions, sit to its north. Despite being surrounded by such attractive sights, this small neighborhood sat quietly without undergoing any kind of redevelopment. But in the past year or so, the area has been attracting young Koreans all dolled up for pictures and dates, thanks to a number of trendy cafes, restaurants and craft beer bars that have opened inside old hanok buildings.Two young Korean women, Park Han-ah and Park Ji-hyun, are the ones who brought about such changes to this outdated neighborhood. Through their company Iksundada that works on numerous projects such as interior design as well as business planning and operating, the co-CEOs transformed the area into one of the hottest places in Seoul.In 2014, they coincidently walked through the area and thought it would be good to open a cafe in the shabby hanok neighborhood. They rented an old hanok and started a gallery cafe called Ikdong Dabang, which is now called Teum. After seeing the area’s potential to become a trendy location, the two went on and opened restaurants including 12 Months, Gyeongyangsik 1920, Dongnamah, Le Blanseu, as well as designing other stores like Proust, which sells scented candles and perfumes, the Turtle Supermarket, Uncle Videotown and so on. Many of the businesses at the moment are focused on food, so Iksundada plans to expand to other areas and open a hanok lounge bar and a manhwabang (private comic room) within the year.Ikseon-dong is a small neighborhood with four alleyways, each stretching out only a few meters long. In the Joseon Dynasty, the neighborhood was called Ikdong or Gungdong. When King Cheoljong (1831-63) became the 25th ruler of the Joseon Dynasty, he built a house in this neighborhood where he was born and placed his ancestral tablet there. It was around 1920 when this area became a neighborhood packed with hanok as Jung Se-kwon (1888-1965), a famous property developer of that time decided to develop the area as an “urban type hanok village” and named it Ikseon-dong after his success with the Bukchon Hanok Village. Ikseon, in Chinese characters, means “becoming better.” While wealthy families settled down in Bukchon, Ikseon-dong was more accessible to commoners. The houses here were smaller in size, about 50 square meters (538 square feet) each on average. The two Parks, who are not related, said the work they do can be described as “urban space planning.”The two Parks say there already are concerned voices that Ikseon-dong will soon fall victim to gentrification. To prevent that, Iksundada is trying to purchase hanok buildings here through joint investments so that young entrepreneurs can continue to run their businesses without having to worry about being forced to relocate due to rising rent costs.To learn more about their project, the JoongAng Sunday, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with the two CEOs for an interview. Here are some edited excerpts.We didn’t know this neighborhood existed until we accidently walked into it in 2014. It was filled with old and shabby hanok and instantly, we were lost in old memories, thinking about an old town my grandmother used to live in. We were curious so we knocked on the door of a real estate office and he told us that this neighborhood had been kept intact since 2000 because it was to undergo redevelopment but the plan got scrapped around 2014. We were so happy that skyscrapers failed to be built and hoped it could maintain its charm, all warm and friendly. We agonized on how we could maintain the old-school look while reviving the area and came up with our business idea.When we first found this neighborhood, we were so excited. In order to maintain the hanok component, it needed “something” else that can attract people. By renting out a hanok that cost us 10 million won ($8,970) in deposit and a monthly payment of 1 million won, we created our cafe. At first, we only had two or three customers. Since we had so much time to spare with only a few visitors to the cafe, we began to study this small neighborhood and discovered so many interesting stories. Nobody asked us to do this, but we were slowly, transforming the area.To minimize costs, we worked on designing the interior and we followed one rule, which was to maintain the original steps and rafters of the roof. We also kept most of the tiles and floors and used it as our interior. Overall, our concept was to “maintain the old, the new way.” For example, 12 Months is a restaurant and grocery store. We collaborate with businesses that cultivate or process food ingredients and sell their products here. And in the small room of this hanok, we placed a table so that people can dine here as well. As for Gyeongyangsik 1920, we wanted to start a restaurant that young Koreans can visit together with their parents. (Gyeongyangsik literally means simple Western foods with an Asian twist that were introduced to Korea by Japan in the late 20th century.) Then we got curious about what it would be like to have foreign dishes inside a hanok, so we started a Thai restaurant. People also need a place to entertain themselves, so we opened Uncle Videotown where visitors can come and watch movies.No way. Most of the hanok stores that we worked on are monthly rents. After coming up with a concept for a store, we looked for investors or those who are interested in actually running them. Hotel Nagwonjang that opened in February for example, began by attracting about 60 small investors who were willing to invest around 5 million won each. That allowed our company Iksundada to purchase the building. We looked to the famous boutique hotel Ace Hotel for this project. The objects and decorations inside each room such as furniture, towels, ornaments for example are all works of artists and guests can purchase the items they liked in the lobby.Of course not. Among about 130 hanok that are here, 30 of them have changed into commercial facilities. There are many hanok currently that are undergoing renovations to become retail spaces. I also heard many businesses that used to be in Hongdae or Gangnam moved here. In the next two to three years, I think Ikseon-dong will see many new businesses opening up. Many of them come to us to draw up a business plan and some do it on their own. What we do these days, is be nosy and visit those who are thinking of starting a business here. When we get the information from the realtor that so and so are looking to start a business here, we go straight ahead and talk to them about our concept. Even if they don’t want our help, we tell them that it’ll be great if they could maintain the hanok’s basic structure and the atmosphere.If they become grouchy and argue, then we have nothing to say. But we believe in order for Ikseon-dong to be loved by its visitors for many years, it needs to persistently maintain its unique identity, such as the scent of the old days found in each hanok, or the warmth and coziness that the aged buildings give off.BY LEE YOUNG-HEE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]서울 익선동 166번지(종로구 수표로 28길)는 수십년간 도심 한복판에 웅크리고 있던 작은 한옥마을이었다. 동쪽으로 동묘, 서쪽으로 인사동, 위로는 창덕궁과 북촌에 둘러싸인 130여 채의 한옥이 주변의 재개발 바람에서 비켜선 채 호젓하게 자리를 지키고 있었다. 하지만 최근 1년 사이, 이 동네는 주말이면 멋지게 차려입은 젊은이들이 몰려드는 핫한 골목으로 탈바꿈했다. 한옥들이 다닥다닥 붙어있는 골목 사이사이로 한옥의 멋을 그대로 살린 카페와 레스토랑, 향수 가게, 게스트하우스, 수제 맥줏집 등이 들어서 있다.익선동의 이런 변화를 이끈 건 두 명의 여성이다. 매장 기획·인테리어·운영 등 이것저것 다 하는 회사 ‘익선다다’를 이끄는 박한아(33)·박지현(29) 공동대표다. 이들은 2014년 익선동을 ‘발견’하고, 골목 구석의 한옥 한 채를 빌려 갤러리 카페 ‘익동다방’(현재는 ‘틈(TUEM)’으로 상호 변경)을 시작했다. 이어 ‘열두달’, ‘경양식1920’, ‘동남아’, ‘르 블란서’ 등의 레스토랑을 열고, 향수 가게 ‘프루스트’, 가맥(가게 맥주)집 ‘거북이슈퍼’, 카페이자 영화관 ‘엉클비디오타운’ 등을 연이어 기획했다. 지난달 15일 익선동을 찾았다. 이들은 종로 3가 쪽 입구에 막 문을 연 ‘낙원장 호텔’의 마무리 인테리어 작업으로 정신없는 모습이었다.________________________________________“우리도 마찬가지다. 2014년 봄 무렵에 우연히 근처를 지나다 이 골목을 발견했다. 허름한 한옥들이 모여 있는데, 딱 어릴 적 놀러 갔던 할머니네 동네 같았다. 호기심이 생겨 인근 부동산에 물어보니 2000년대 초 재개발이 확정돼 묶여 있던 동네인데 2014년 재개발 계획이 무산됐다고 하더라. 서울 한복판에 이런 정겨운 동네가 있다니, 제발 고층빌딩으로 변하지 않았으면 싶었다. 현재의 모습을 최대한 유지하면서 생기있는 골목를 만들 수 있는 방법이 없을까 고민하기 시작했다.”(박한아)“처음 이 곳을 알고 진짜 흥분했다. 한옥을 그대로 지키며 사람들이 오도록 하려면 뭔가 ‘꺼리’가 있어야한다고 생각했다. 보증금 1000만원에 월세 100만원짜리 한옥을 고쳐 ‘익동다방’을 열었는데, 처음엔 손님이 하루 두 세 명이었다. 손님 없는 시간에 조금씩 이 동네를 공부하다보니 재밌는 사연이 많았다. 누가 시킨 것도 아닌데 ‘익선동을 이렇게 변화시키면 좋겠다’는 기획안을 짜고 있더라.”(박지현)직선거리로 불과 수십 미터 길이밖에 안되는 4개의 골목으로 이뤄진 이 동네는 조선시대부터 익동, 혹은 궁동이라 불렸다. 조선 25대 임금 철종(1831~63)이 왕이 된 후, 자신이 태어난 장소인 이 동네에 집을 지어 돌아가신 아버지의 신위(神位)를 모셨다고 한다. 지금의 한옥이 들어선 것은 1920년대.‘건양사’라는 건설회사를 운영하던 ‘건축왕’ 정세권(1888~1965)이 북촌에 이어 두 번째로 도시형 한옥 마을로 개발한 곳이 익선동이다. 한자로 익선(益善)은 점점 더 좋아진다는 의미다.북촌에는 상경한 영·호남 지주들을 위한 큰 한옥집들이 들어섰지만, 익선동에는 서민들을 위한 50m²(약 15평) 안팎의 작은 한옥이 대부분이다. 1950~60년대엔 유명 정치인들이 드나드는 ‘요정거리’로 이름을 알리기도 했다. 도시화와 함께 차츰 집주인들이 떠나면서 방 한칸에 세들어 사는 사람들이 대부분인 ‘한옥 셋방촌’ 형태로 변했다. 이 한옥들을 개조해 매장을 열기로 결심하자 새로운 숙제가 나타났다. 수십년에 걸쳐 수리를 해 이제 ‘너덜너덜해진’ 골조를 최대한 지키며 인테리어를 하는 것이었다.“돈을 아끼려고 인테리어를 직접 했는데, 원칙이 있었다. 한옥의 기본 보와 서까래 등을 그대로 살리고, 50년 넘게 붙어있는 타일벽 등 세월이 묻어나는 요소를 인테리어로 활용하자는 것이다. 전체적으로 ‘낡지만 새롭게’를 컨셉트로 삼았다. 예를 들어 ‘열두달’은 음식 재료를 재배하거나 가공하는 업체들과 협업해 운영하는 ‘음식점+식료품점’이다. 방 하나에 테이블 하나를 넣는 식으로 공간을 구성했다. 부모님과 함께 오면 좋은 식당을 만들고 싶어 경양식집을 기획했고, ‘한옥에서 맛보는 외국음식은 어떨까’ 하는 호기심에 태국 음식점을 열었다. 먹는 것 외에 즐길 만한 콘텐트가 필요해 만든 곳이 영화를 볼 수 있는 ‘엉클비디오타운’이다.”(박지현)“그럴 리가. 다 월세 내며 운영하는 곳들이다. 가게의 콘셉트를 정한 후 관심 있는 사람들에게 투자를 받거나 아예 가맹점식으로 운영을 맡겼다. 2월에 문을 연 ‘낙원장 호텔’만 60명 정도에게 500만원 이상씩 소액 투자를 받아 ‘익선다다’가 직접 건물을 매입했다. 이곳은 세계적인 부티크 호텔인 ‘에이스 호텔(ACE HOTEL)’을 벤치마킹했다. 객실 안의 가구·수건·꽃 장식 등은 다 젊은 예술가들이 만든 작품이고, 투숙객들이 맘에 들면 로비에서 물건을 직접 구입할 수 있다.”(박한아)‘익선다다’를 시작하기 전, 박한아 대표는 방송국 입사에 수차례 도전하다 벤처 기업을 차려 셰어 하우스를 운영했다. 박지현 대표는 대학에서 회화를 전공하고 설치미술 작업을 하는 전업 작가였다. 자매로 자주 오해받는 이들은 이런저런 프로젝트를 함께 하며 인연을 맺었고, 익선동에서 의기투합했다. 두 사람은 요즘 자신들을 ‘도시공간기획자’로 소개한다. “부동산 업자도, 인테리어 디자이너도 아니고, 우리는 대체 뭘 하는 사람일까 고민이 많았어요. 한 미국인 친구가 미국에는 ‘도시공간기획자’라는 직업이 있다고 알려주더라고요.”“물론이다. 지금 130여 채의 한옥 중 30여 개가 상업시설로 바뀌었는데, 지금도 골목마다 공사가 계속되고 있다. 익선동이 뜬다는 말을 듣고 홍대나 강남 쪽에서 옮겨온 매장들도 있다. 앞으로 2~3년 동안은 새로운 가게들이 속속 생겨날거다. 우리에게 매장 기획을 의뢰하는 곳도 있지만 그렇지 않은 곳도 많은데, 우리가 요즘 하는 일은 이 곳에 가게를 여는 사람들에게 ‘오지랖’을 부리는 거다. 부동산 아저씨가 새로 누군가 가게를 연다고 이야기해 주면, 찾아가서 주인을 만나 우리의 콘셉트를 설명한다. ‘한옥의 기본 구조나 분위기를 최대한 살려주시면 좋겠어요’ 이런 식으로 디자인적인 조언을 해주기도 한다. 귀 기울여 듣지 않는 사람들도 있지만 그래도 계속 할 생각이다.”(박한아)“내가 하는 가게인데 왜 너희가 이래라저래라 하느냐 묻는다면 할 말은 없다. 하지만 이제 막 알려지기 시작한 익선동이 오랫동안 사람들에게 사랑을 받고 발길이 이어지는 곳으로 남으려면 익선동만의 정체성을 끈질기게 지켜야 한다고 생각한다. 생활의 냄새가 남아있는 작은 한옥, 오래된 것이 주는 포근함 등이다. 속도보다 방향을 생각하며 변화하는 동네가 되었으면 한다.”(박지현)‘익선다다’는 아직은 먹을거리에 치우쳐 있는 익선동 상권의 다양성 확보를 위해 올해 안에 한옥 라운지바와 한옥 서점, 만화방 등을 열 계획이다. 그 작업이 끝나면 “당분간 숨을 고르며 익선동이 오래 유지될 수 있도록 힘쓸 생각”이라고 했다. 벌써 익선동의 ‘젠트리피케이션’(낙후 지역에 상업 자본이 유입되면서 땅값과 임대료가 상승해 기존 상인이 다른 곳으로 쫓겨나는 현상)을 걱정하는 목소리도 나오고 있는데, 젊은 상인들이 걱정 없이 장사를 할 수 있도록 공동으로 한옥을 매입하는 투자 프로그램 등도 진행 중이다. 익선동을 시작으로 서울의 오래된 골목들을 지키는 일을 계속하고 싶다는 이들은 “익선동 한옥이 허물어지지 않고 끝까지 살아남아 도시 개발의 새로운 모범 사례가 되었으면 한다”고 입을 모았다.이영희 기자