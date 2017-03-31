Newest ‘Furious’ film promises to honor Walker

LAS VEGAS - Vin Diesel says he and the “Fast and Furious” crew do not want to let down the late Paul Walker with their new film.The actor on Wednesday spoke to a packed auditorium at CinemaCon in Las Vegas about the eighth installment in the franchise, “The Fate of the Furious”- the first full film in the series made in the aftermath of Walker’s death in 2013.After Walker died, his two brothers helped complete action scenes in “Furious 7,” which earned more than $1.5 billion globally when it was released in 2015. A choked up Diesel said Walker had always envisioned eight movies in the series.“I always feel like he’s looking down on us and we don’t want to let him down,” Diesel said.“The Fate of the Furious” speeds into theaters on April 14.Diesel, in his usual manner, promised that it will be “the best movie you have ever seen.” It’s good according to first reactions to the upcoming film.Universal Pictures surprised CinemaCon audiences on Wednesday with an unannounced screening of the eighth film in the franchise and praise spread quickly on Twitter.The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Ford said it was perfection, while the trade publication’s Aaron Couch said it is “exactly what you buy your ticket for,” calling out Jason Statham’s film-stealing sequences.Couch also noted that there are a few “so bad they’re good moments” that the improbable franchise has become known for, including a particularly over-the-top sequence with a submarine.IMDB’s Keith Simanton said director F. Gary Gray, a newcomer to the franchise fresh off of “Straight Outta Compton,” is “up to the task.”And Steven Weintraub of Collider.com singled out Dwayne Johnson in particular who he called a “straight up superhero.” Johnson, among other things, deadlifts concrete and coaches a girls soccer team.“The Fate of the Furious” reunites the Los Angeles street racers, including Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel, taking them to the streets of Cuba, New York, Berlin and to the frozen Russian landscape. Charlize Theron joins as a dreadlocked baddie with nuclear ambitions and Scott Eastwood teams up with Kurt Russell as an agent in training. AP