Nostalgic gamers welcome Starcraft : Classic game’s return excites players who want to reminisce glory days

Starcraft was a big hit even in the military during the early 2000s. In Starcraft Remastered, characters such as the Marine, pictured right, are more refined. [JOONGANG ILBO]

On March 26, 3,300 posts were uploaded to famous internet community site DC Inside’s dedicated Starcraft sub-gallery. The gallery, which averaged 300 posts daily from people who enjoy the famous online game, saw a ten-fold increase of posts.The reaction was due to the news of Blizzard, the company behind the game, releasing a remastered version of the 19-year-old game. The original game, released in 1998, created a frenzy upon its release, and news of the remastered version turned older gamers into kids again.Businessman Kim Yun-ho began to reminiscence back to 15 years ago, and his friends had similar reactions. “I remember sneaking out to internet cafes during mandatory studying periods in school to play Starcraft as if it were yesterday,” said Kim, “I want to revisit an internet cafe, play Starcraft and drink soju.”Seo Won-seok, who was called “Jamwon’s Hong Jin-ho,” due to his feverous gaming habits after the famous pro-gamer Hong Jin-ho, said, “Kids these days don’t really know Starcraft. I visited an internet cafe for the first time in ten years.”The internet cafe industry is also reacting to the sudden change. According to Game Trics, a research site dedicated to internet cafes, Starcraft’s share in the internet cafes rose to fifth, with a share of 4.46 percent.With a resurgence of hit online games from ten to twenty years ago, many people, currently in the work force, are reliving memories from the past. NCSOFT, a Korean video game developer, also announced the release of the mobile version of hit online game “Lineage,” “Lineage M” on March 8.Experts say that the public reaction shows a craving for nostalgia. They say that these games work as a medium that lets people leave their current predicaments for a while, allowing them to reminisce about the past. Jeon Sang-jin professor of Sociology Department at Sogang University analyzed, “The interest of people in their 30s and 40s in the remastered version of Starcraft is evidence of nostalgia.”Another analysis states that the cruel reality that those in their 30s and 40s are faced with is accelerating this phenomenon. Lee Taek-gwang professor of School of Global Communication at Kyung Hee University, said, “One of the objectives of pop culture is escaping reality, meaning that current predicaments do have an effect on the retro phenomenon. Summoning past memories through the remasters of old games and media are all a part of this movement.”Companies also view the retro trend as a business opportunity because now the once-crazed teen gamers are equipped with purchasing power.Starcraft is a very successful game that sold more than 4.5 million copies in Korea alone. E-sports, which even has its own legislation, is based on the success of the online game.OGN, the first gaming television channel in Korea, also has its origins in broadcasting Starcraft related content. Culture critic Jung Duk-hyun said, “Starcraft has had a massive effect on the young generation, becoming a subject of conversation and changing behavior as well. The fact that it was able to create a new field called e-sports is a measurement of its influence.”However, with unfavorable factors such as the match-fixing scandals in the late 2000s, the influence of Starcraft waned and the possibility of the legendary game recapturing its glory days remains a major question.BY KIM MIN-KWAN AND YOON JAE-YOUNG [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]“얘들아 PC방 모여” 스타 재출시에 설레는 3040 아재들지난 26일 인터넷 커뮤니티 디시인사이드 스타크래프트 갤러리에 3300개의 글이 올라왔다. 온라인 게임 스타크래프트(스타)를 즐기는 사람들이 하루 평균 300개 안팎의 글을 올리던 것에서 10배 이상 늘었다. 이날 이 게임을 만든 회사가 ‘리마스터(과거 창작물을 현대 기술로 재가공)’ 버전을 출시한다고 알리자 이런 반응이 나타났다. 1998년 출시돼 대박을 낸 스타의 재출시 소식이 이제 30~40대에 접어든 세대를 소년으로 되돌려 놨다.회사원 김윤호(32)씨도 스타 리마스터 소식에 15년 전 기억에 잠겼다. 친구들의 반응도 비슷했다. 유튜브의 관련 영상이 카카오톡으로 공유됐다. 김씨는 “야간자율학습 시간에 몰래 PC방에 가서 친구들과 ‘스타’를 하던 추억이 어제 같다. 그때 그 멤버 그대로 PC방에 모여 스타도 하고 소주도 한잔하고 싶다”고 말했다.고교 시절 별명이 ‘잠원동 홍진호(프로게이머)’일 정도로 열성 게이머였다는 회사원 서원석(31)씨는 “요즘 학생들은 스타를 잘 모를 거다. 나는 리마스터 소식을 듣고 반가워서 10년 만에 혼자 PC방을 찾았다”며 웃었다.PC방 업계도 이들의 움직임에 반응하고 있다. PC방 전문 리서치 사이트 게임트릭스에 따르면 최근 스타의 PC방 점유율(4.46%) 순위가 5위로 한 단계 상승했다.스타처럼 10~20년 전 인기를 누린 온라인 게임과 애니메이션의 재등장이 잇따르면서 ‘마니아의 추억’을 되살리는 직장인들이 늘고 있다. 엔씨소프트는 올 상반기 리니지의 모바일 버전 '리니지M'의 출시를 예고했다. 90년대 일본 애니메이션 신드롬을 이끌었던 오시이 마모루 감독의 ‘공각기동대’는 영화로 재개봉돼 관심을 모았다.이들의 반응은 일종의 ‘레트로(복고주의·Retro)’의 경향을 띤다는 게 전문가들의 분석이다. 팍팍한 현실에서 잠시 떠나 과거에 젖을 수 있게 해주는 매개물 역할을 한다는 것이다. 전상진 서강대 사회학과 교수는 “스타 리마스터 버전에 30~40대들이 관심을 보이는 기저에는 당시에 대한 향수, 그리고 과거의 나에 대한 향수가 깔려 있다”고 분석했다.현재 30~40대가 처한 각박한 현실이 이런 현상을 가속화한다는 분석도 있다. 이택광 경희대 글로벌커뮤니케이션학부 교수는 “대중문화의 목표 중 하나가 현실도피이기 때문에 그 세대가 직면한 현실적 어려움도 레트로 현상에 영향을 줄 수 있다. 과거의 기억을 소환해 즐기는 과거 게임·영화 리마스터가 이에 해당한다”고 말했다.기업 입장에서도 승산이 있는 시도라는 게 업계 분석이다. 게임에 열광했던 10대가 구매력을 갖춘 나이에 다시 돌아올 수 있기 때문이다. 이택광 교수는 “스타·공각기동대 등은 학창 시절을 이들과 함께 보낸 세대들이 구매력을 갖출 무렵 이들을 타기팅해 재탄생한 노스탤지어 상품이다”고 분석했다.스타는 한국에서만 450만 장 이상 팔릴 정도로 성공을 거둔 게임이다. 진흥 법률까지 만들어진 e스포츠의 역사도 스타의 성공에 기반을 뒀다. 최초의 게임방송 채널 ‘온게임넷’ 역시 스타 방송에서 유래했다. 정덕현 문화평론가는 “스타는 학생들의 대화 소재는 물론 행동 패턴에도 영향을 끼쳤다. e스포츠라는 새로운 영역을 만들어낸 것만으로도 그 영향력을 가늠할 수 있다”고 말했다. 그러나 2000년대 후반 승부 조작 사건 등 악재가 겹치며 조금씩 사람들의 관심에서 멀어진 스타가 과거처럼 전성기를 누리게 될지는 미지수다.김민관·윤재영 기자