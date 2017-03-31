Army of Boy Scouts (국문)

“The military has turned into the Boy Scouts,” soldiers lamented on Wednesday after the commander of an engineer corps had soldiers get a permission slip from parents before sending them on a mine removal operation. Many found it embarrassing that the men were being treated like boys who needed parental permission before going on a camping trip.
The Army underplayed the incident, saying it was a misjudgment by the commander. But is the controversy really an insignificant incident as the Army wants us to believe, or does it reveal the insidious self-protection of the military?
The military is a group that fights the enemy to protect the nation and its people. In the course of fighting, some may be killed or injured. That’s why soldiers need to train for real battles even in times of peace to minimize casualties.
However, the Korean military hasn’t been training for real battles. Instead, it has focused more on preventing safety-related accidents while training. Naturally, the intensity of training has been lowered. It has become harder for soldiers to learn how to engage in actual fighting.
Commanders argue that ambitious, high-intensity training is more prone to accidents, which affect commanders’ promotion reviews. They ask who would want to put their career at stake and stand by principles when they may have to leave the army.
An officer who asked to remain anonymous said that the blame is not entirely on the military. Mentioning the death toll from an assault in Yeoncheon and the mass shooting in Goseong in 2014, he said, “After the incidents, a number of commanders stepped down. Without thorough investigation of accountability and involvement, they were reprimanded because of the public outrage.” Experts like the Korea Defense Network’s director, Shin In-gyun, say it is important to set a specific and clear guideline on accidents during training so that the accountability of the commanders is clearly defined.
The slogan of the U.S. Forces Korea’s 2nd Infantry Division is “Fight Tonight.” They are determined to be ready to fight any time. Many are surprised after watching the training of the infantry division, in which field manuals are thoroughly followed. Can Korea’s armed forces be ready to “fight tonight?” The controversy surrounding parental permission slips could be the start of looking at the reality of the nation’s armed forces and finding a solution.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 30, Page 33
*The author is a political news reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE CHUL-JAE
“어쩌다 군이 보이스카우트처럼 됐나.”
29일 군 내부 여기저기서 이런 탄식이 쏟아졌다. 수도권의 한 공병부대 지휘관이 지뢰 제거작전에 병사들을 투입하기 전 “부모의 동의서를 받아 오라”고 지시했다는 보도(본지 3월 29일자 10면) 때문이다. 캠핑 전 부모의 허락을 받아야 하는 청소년 보이스카우트 대원들 대하듯 우리 병사들을 대해야 하는 우리의 현실을 많은 이가 부끄러워했다.
그러나 육군은 “일개 지휘관의 그릇된 판단”이라며 큰 의미를 두려 하지 않았다. 이번 논란은 육군이 믿고 싶은 것처럼 정말 사소한 해프닝일까. 오랫동안 쌓여 온 우리 군의 보신주의가 그대로 드러난 건 아닐까.
군은 국가와 국민을 보호하기 위해 적과 싸워야 하는 집단이다. 그 과정에서 목숨을 잃기도 하고 부상을 입기도 한다. 평시에 실전과 같은 훈련을 받아야 하는 이유다. 그래야 훈련한 대로 실전에서 싸울 수 있고 조금이라도 피해를 줄일 수 있다.
그러나 그동안 우리 군의 모습은 그렇지 못했다. 훈련은 실전처럼 진행해야 함에도 오히려 훈련 도중 안전사고가 발생하지 않도록 관리하는 게 더 중요해졌다. 훈련의 강도는 당연히 약해질 수밖에 없다. 실전에서 어떻게 싸워야 할지를 병사들이 몸에 익히기는 더 어려워졌다.
지휘관들은 “의욕적으로 강도 높은 훈련을 시켰다간 사고 발생률이 높아지고, 자칫 진급 심사에서 탈락하거나 군복까지 벗어야 하는데 누가 자기 목을 내놓고 원칙을 지키겠는가”라고 항변한다.
익명을 요구한 현역 장교는 본지 기자에게 “군 탓만 해선 안 된다”고도 했다. 그는 2014년 연천 후임병 폭행 사망사건(윤 일병 사건)과 고성 군부대 총기 난사사건(임 병장 사건)을 거론하며 “사건 이후 지휘관들이 줄줄이 지휘봉을 내려놨다. 책임 소재나 경중을 가리지 않고 여론에 떠밀려 ‘묻지마 문책’만 했다”며 억울해했다. 전문가들 사이엔 “훈련이나 작전 중 발생한 사고에 대해선 명확하고 상세한 기준을 만들어 지휘관의 책임을 정확하게 가리는 게 중요하다”(신인균 자주국방네트워크 대표)는 의견이 나온다.
주한미군 제2보병사단의 구호는 ‘파이트 투나잇(Fight Tonight)’이다. ‘오늘 밤이라도 싸울 수 있도록 준비를 갖추자’는 뜻이다. 미 제2사단의 훈련 모습을 지켜본 뒤 “정말로 FM(교본)대로 하더라”며 놀라는 사람이 많다.
우리 군도 그들처럼 ‘파이트 투나잇’의 태세를 갖출 수 있을까. 우리 군의 현실을 우리 사회가 직시하고 해법을 찾는 데 ‘부모님 동의서’ 논란이 하나의 출발점이 돼야겠다.
이철재 정치부 기자