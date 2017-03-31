A new start with Galaxy S8 (국문)
삼성 ‘갤럭시 S8’ 출시, ‘노트7’ 오명 벗고 신뢰 되찾아야
Mar 31,2017
Samsung Electronics’ much-anticipated and skeptically-watched Galaxy S8 was finally revealed on Wednesday in New York and London. The initial response has been positive. The elegant design and generous display was augmented by removing the home button.
In a bid to redeem its revenue and reputation following the disastrous recall and pullout of the fire-prone S7 Note in the latter half of last year, the company raised the bar in the smartphone category with added specifications and features. It comes with a voice-activated personal assistant called Bixby and extra security through face, iris and fingerprint scanning functions.
The new Samsung premium phone launch was watched from home more with anxiety than expectation. The world’s top smartphone maker fell flatly on its face after much-hyped innovation Galaxy Note7 that sold 4.3 million units in its first two months since release in August had to be recalled after its battery caught fire. The company lost 2.6 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in third-quarter operating profit.
Moreover, its name as a top technology company was stained. The Korean brand’s image was damaged after retailers around the world pulled it out of their shops and airliners banned it from coming onboard.
After confirming in January after months of investigation that its battery was the primary defect, Samsung Electronics has toughened safety measures through multiple procedures and enhanced oversight. It also promised to tend to consumer needs before chasing new innovation.
The company is staking all its credibility with the new phone. It reiterated that safety had been the top priority in the Galaxy S8. Safety and quality remain critical market criteria.
What’s more important than awing consumers is gaining their confidence back. Sales and profit should come later. Samsung Electronics must continue to polish itself and keep self-indulgence at bay as the company and the Korean Inc. cannot afford to slip any more.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 30, Page 34
삼성전자의 새 프리미엄 휴대전화인 ‘갤럭시 S8’이 지난밤 미국 뉴욕과 영국 런던에서 동시 공개됐다. 외관상 홈버튼이 없어지고 가장자리가 얇아져 화면이 넓어졌다. 인공지능(AI) 음성인식 비서를 도입하는 등 성능도 크게 강화됐다고 회사 측은 설명한다. 안면ㆍ홍채ㆍ지문 인식과 같은 '생체인증 3종 세트'를 갖춰 보안성도 크게 높였다. 프리미엄 폰 주요 시장인 미국과 유럽 소비자들의 반응도 일단 긍정적인 것으로 전해지고 있다.
하지만 '갤럭시 S8'을 바라보는 소비자와 국민의 심정은 어느 때보다 조마조마하다. 지난해 '갤럭시 노트7'의 악몽 탓이다. 노트7은 지난해 8월 대화면과 막강한 성능을 무기로 화려하게 데뷔해 두 달 만에 430만 대가 팔렸다. 하지만 배터리 폭발과 화재가 잇따라 전량 리콜 조치에 이어 결국 단종되는 운명을 맞았다. 이 여파로 지난해 3분기에만 삼성전자 영업이익이 2조6000억원 감소했다. 세계 최고의 정보기술(IT) 기업이라는 평판에 금이 간 것은 더 큰 손실이었다. 강제 리콜과 항공사들의 잇따른 반입 금지 조치 등은 한국 제품의 위상마저 함께 추락시켰다. 삼성전자의 최신 프리미엄 폰을 단순히 하나의 상품으로만 간주할 수 없는 이유들이다.
삼성전자는 지난 1월 노트7 결함의 원인이 배터리라는 최종 결론을 발표하면서 안전성 검사 강화와 다중 안전장치 탑재, 전문가 자문단의 객관적 평가 강화와 같은 방안을 내놓았다. '첨단기술 강박증'을 벗어나 소비자들의 요구를 먼저 반영하는 데 노력하겠다고도 했다.
이제 이런 약속들이 검증의 시험대에 올랐다. 삼성전자도 이를 의식해 갤럭시 S8을 내놓으면서 "안전을 최우선으로 고려했다"고 여러 번 강조했다. 앞으로 시장에서 유일한 채점 기준도 안전성과 품질일 것이다. 이를 통과해 소비자 신뢰를 회복하는 게 급선무다. 판매량이나 영업이익은 그 다음 일이다. 삼성전자는 마지막까지 다듬고 보완하는 노력을 게을리하지 말아야 한다. 삼성전자와 한국 경제 모두 실패를 거듭 용인할 만큼 여유롭지 않다.