Coping with nuclear risks (국문)

North Korea once again seems to be preparing for a nuclear test in Punggye-ri, North Hamkyong. Our intelligence authorities anticipate the North will conduct its sixth nuclear test ahead of the first summit meeting on April 6-7 between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Satellite photos show movement of vehicles to carry equipment needed for the test and cables used at the last stage of the test.
The cables are needed to collect data on the measurement of the energy released from a nuclear explosion and the speed of neutrons. A satellite photo also shows 70 to 100 North Korean soldiers lining up around a complex in the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, probably for a final checkup.
Our Ministry of National Defense and National Intelligence Service are paying keen attention to the size of the sixth test and its repercussions. The defense ministry estimates the power of the explosion will reach 20 kilotons this time — more powerful than the 16-kiloton Little Boy that dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945 during World War II, killing more than 160,000 citizens.
The intelligence authorities also say that there’s a possibility that North Korea will test various types of nuclear bombs — including plutonium and uranium bombs as well as a boosted fission weapon — simultaneously or in sequence in order to show off its nuclear capability and build stronger leverage for future negotiations with the U.S. At its current pace, North Korea is expected to acquire as many as 50 nuclear missiles by 2020.
The North Korean nuclear crisis is heading to a point of no return. If it pushes the wrong button, it will lead to the kind of disaster never seen before.
Pyongyang is even trying to confront Uncle Sam with its nuclear arsenal as clearly seen in its foreign ministry’s threat yesterday that it has the determination and capability to react to any type of war America cares to wage.
But Pyongyang’s recklessness only invites its own destruction. The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday passed its toughest-ever act banning the North’s oil imports, the employment of North Koreans overseas, and the North’s online gambling and pornographic sites. On the same day, the U.S. Congress re-designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism and passed a resolution to denounce its development of ICBMs, not to mention removing pro-North Ecuador from its list of visa waiver countries.
North Korea’s ill-conceived nuclear dream only helps advance its demise. Seoul and Washington are determined to counteract any nuclear attack. Pyongyang must come to the negotiation table after stopping its nuclear programs. In such a grim situation, however, no presidential contenders are talking about how to deal with Pyongyang. They must present concrete stances. The government also must thoroughly prepare for the unprecedented security risk based on the decades-old Korea-U.S. alliance.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 31, Page 34
핵실험 준비 마지막 단계인 케이블 설치
북한 핵위협 코앞인데 대선주자 무관심
북한 함경북도 길주군 풍계리에서 6차 핵실험이 임박한 조짐이 나타나고 있다. 정보 당국에 따르면 북한은 다음달 6∼7일로 예정된 미국과 중국의 정상회담 이전에 핵실험을 실시할 가능성이 크다. 핵실험에 필요한 장비를 실어나르는 차량은 물론 준비 과정의 마지막 단계에 설치하는 유선 케이블이 인공위성 사진에 포착되기도 했다. 이 케이블은 핵폭발에서 나오는 에너지와 중성자 속도, 폭발 사진 등 실험 데이터를 수집하는 용도에 쓰인다. 지난 28일에는 풍계리의 핵실험장 지원단지에서 70∼100명이 도열한 장면도 인공위성에 잡혔다. 핵실험을 최종 점검하는 과정인 듯하다.
국방부 등 안보 당국은 북한 6차 핵실험의 폭발 규모와 향후 파장에 촉각을 곤두세우고 있다. 국방부는 이번 핵실험의 폭발 규모가 20kt 이상일 것으로 내다보고 있다. 1945년 8월 히로시마 상공에 투하돼 16만여 명의 생명을 앗아간 핵폭탄 리틀보이(16kt)보다 폭발력이 더 클 전망이다. 또 6차 핵실험에서는 플루토늄탄과 우라늄탄, 핵폭탄에 중수소를 첨가해 폭발력을 높인 증폭핵분열탄 등 여러 종류를 동시에 터뜨릴 가능성도 있다고 한다. 북한은 이 핵실험을 통해 핵 위력을 과시하고 미국과 협상력을 높이려는 것으로 보인다. 이를 위해 6차 핵실험을 기점으로 북한은 곧바로 핵무장에 들어가고, 불과 3년 뒤인 2020년까지는 50발가량의 핵미사일을 가질 전망이다. 이제 북한의 핵 위기는 더 이상 피할 수 없는 막다른 골목으로 다가서고 있다. 북한이 잘못 판단해 불장난을 할 경우 우리 민족이 핵 참화에 빠져들 수도 있다. 한국전쟁 이후 최악의 안보위기가 째각째각 다가오고 있다. 북한은 더 나아가 세계 최대 핵 강국인 미국과도 핵으로 맞짱을 뜨려는 분위기다. 북한 외무성은 어제 대변인 담화를 통해 “미국이 원하는 그 어떤 전쟁에도 기꺼이 대응할 의지와 능력이 있다”고 했다.
그러나 북한의 무모한 모험은 자멸을 재촉할 뿐이다. 소아병적 소영웅주의에 불과하다. 미 하원 외교위는 지난 29일 북한에 대한 원유와 석유제품 판매ㆍ이전 금지, 북한 국외노동자의 고용 금지, 북한의 도박ㆍ음란 인터넷사이트 상업행위 차단 등을 담은 ‘대북 차단 및 제재 현대화법’을 통과시켰다. 미 외회는 같은 날 북한을 테러지원국으로 다시 지정하고, 북한의 핵과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발을 규탄하는 결의안도 의결했다. 친북 성향인 에콰도르도 북한을 비자면제국에서 제외했다. 결국 북한은 스스로 저지른 행동으로 국제적인 사면초가에 빠지고 있는 셈이다. 한ㆍ미도 북한의 도발에 강력하게 대응키로 했다. 지난 한 달간 실시한 연합연습이 그 사례다.
북한은 민족의 핵참화를 불러올 6차 핵실험을 당장 중단하고 대화에 나와야 한다. 사태가 이렇게 심각하고 급박하게 돌아가고 있는데도 국내 정치권은 북핵의 ‘ㅂ’자도 꺼내지 않고 있다. 대선주자들은 국가 안보를 책임질 대통령이 되겠다면 명확한 북핵 대책을 내놔야 한다. 정부도 한·미 동맹을 기반으로 북핵에 철저히 대비해야 함은 말할 나위가 없다.