Profit-seeking from rally drags Kospi

Seoul’s main bourse snapped from two days of gains on Thursday, alongside other Asian stock markets that generally lost. Analysts said institution-led net selling to profit from the recent rally dragged down shares, while there were no fresh leads to whet investors’ appetite for risky assets.“Investors are taking a breather from the Kospi’s three-month-high rally, with foreigners scaling back their net purchases, as they await earnings results,” said Lee Joon-hee, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.Local companies are scheduled to announce their first-quarter earnings next month, starting with tech giant Samsung Electronics, which will release its earnings preview on April 7.The main index, the Kospi, closed at 2,164.64 on Thursday, down 2.34 points or 0.11 percent from the previous trading session. Institutional investors sold 210.7 billion won ($188.5 million) in shares. Foreign and retail investors stopped a further decline of the index, purchasing 88.5 billion won and 65.8 billion won each.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained for a third session, climbing 0.48 percent to 2,099,000 won. Automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.6 percent to close at 158,500 won.Korea Electric Power Corporation inched up 0.22 percent to 46,600 won, and mobile carrier SK Telecom closed up 1.19 percent at 255,500 won.Airlines and food producers led declines, with the nation’s largest air carrier, Korean Air, slipping 3 percent to 30,800 won and Lotte Confectionery shedding 2.51 percent to end the day at 194,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq index closed at 614.68, gaining 1.05 points or 0.17 percent from the previous trading day.The uplift was led by pharmaceuticals which make up the index’s top companies by market capitalization. Celltrion added 0.11 percent to close at 90,300 won alongside Medytox which jumped 3.43 percent to 458,000 won.The Korean won weakened 0.3 percent to 1,117.2 against the U.S. dollar.The three-year government bond yield climbed one basis point to 1.67 percent, while the 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.18 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]