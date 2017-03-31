Posco honors social giants in Cheongam Awards

From left, Lee Jong-heun, a professor at Korea University; Lee Dong-gil, principal of Kyungpook National University’s Attached Middle School; Jimmy Pham, CEO of KOTO; and Kim Myung-whan, head of research at LG Chem, at Posco’s Cheongam Awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Posco Center in southern Seoul. [POSCO]

An olfactory scientist, a social enterprise founder, a battery researcher and a middle school in Daegu - these were the recipients of steelmaker Posco’s annual Cheongam Awards, in which the company recognizes individuals and organizations that contribute to the fields of science, education, public service and technology.The four awardees each received plaques and award money of 200 million won ($179,000) during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Posco Center in southern Seoul.The company recognized Lee Jong-heun, a professor at Korea University, for his work in science; Jimmy Phan, CEO of Vietnamese social enterprise KOTO, for public service; Kim Myung-whan, head of research at LG Chem, for achievements in technology; and Kyungpook National University’s Attached Middle School for the education award, which is granted to an institution.Professor Lee developed a sensor that can “smell” harmful gases, and Pham established KOTO, short for “Know One Teach One,” to provide troubled teenagers with vocational education.Kim at LG Chem helped develop Korea’s first lithium-ion battery for electric cars after 20 years of research. Kyungpook National University’s Attached Middle School was recognized for its innovative approaches to education, such as a “reverse class” where students and teachers switch roles.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]