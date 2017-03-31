Court decides to arrest Park

Former President Park Geun-hye walks into the Seoul Central District Court to attend an arrest warrant hearing on Thursday. [YONHAP]

Former President Park Geun-hye was arrested on Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that led to her removal from office.The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to detain Park on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion and leaking government secrets, after a marathon hearing the previous day.State prosecutors filed the request on Monday to arrest Park, citing the graveness of the alleged crimes and the possibility of the destruction of evidence.Park, ousted in a historic ruling on March 10, became the country's third former president to be arrested over criminal allegations, following Roh Tae-woo and Chun Doo Hwan.YONHAP