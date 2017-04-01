After all, life is a winding road (국문)

Recently, I read on a blog about young Americans who dreamed of becoming digital nomads but ended up trapped in cyber ghettos. Just 10 years ago, we had rosy prospects that digital nomads who were not restricted by physical locations and could freely work around the world would change the world.
A decade later, the mobile world has opened, but things are going the other way. Millennials are far less likely to change their addresses than young people in the 1990s. The main reason for relocation is marriage, but Americans are less likely to move as many get married late or remain single, just like in Korea.
In the past, people could meet others and exchange ideas and information as they moved around. But nowadays, we live in isolated environments and have contacts online, limiting social interaction with people with similar ideas. Structurally, the boundary of thoughts become narrower, and people become more biased.
The situation is not much different in Korea. In fact, it’s not just the young people but everyone seems to be trapped in a cyber ghetto. Many Koreans only exchange information that suits their taste on social media and attack those with different opinions.
When people only say and hear what they want, everyone should be happy. But in reality, we are all unhappy, regardless of what we have.
Some self-deprecatingly call themselves “born with a dirt spoon” and dream to escape “Hell Joseon.” Others want to immigrate to other countries as “all my life is denied in Korea.” While people have different reasons for feeling unhappy, they share the grudge, frustration and helplessness toward reality.
Roman philosopher Seneca said that you can feel despair anytime, but the wisdom is to distinguish when you can change the situation freely and when you need to embrace an unchangeable reality with peace of mind. In life, you are bound to experience a series of undesirable events. After all, a life is not an upward line but a winding curve. That’s why we need to focus on the changes we can make rather than being angry at things we can’t change.
Winston Churchill said, “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”
JoongAng Ilbo, March 29, Page 31
*The author is a lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
디지털 노마드(유목민)를 꿈꿨으나 사이버 게토(고립된 빈민가)에 갇혀버린 미국 젊은이들에 관한 얘기를 최근 한 블로그에서 읽었다. 돌이켜보니 불과 10년 전만 해도 모바일 세상이 오면 물리적 장소가 중요하지 않기에 자유롭게 이동하며 전 세계를 무대로 활동하는 디지털 노마드족이 세상을 바꿀 것이라는 장밋빛 전망이 지배적이었다.
그리고 10년 후. 모바일 세상은 왔는데 기대와는 정반대로 굴러가고 있다. 이른바 밀레니얼 세대라 불리는 젊은층의 주소지 변경 비율은 1990년대 젊은이들보다 오히려 크게 낮아졌다. 이동의 주된 계기가 결혼인데 미국도 한국과 마찬가지로 만혼과 비혼이 늘면서 점점 이동을 안 하는 경향이 커지고 있기 때문이다.
과거엔 사는 곳을 옮겨다니는 과정 속에서 직접 사람을 만나 다양한 생각과 정보를 접했지만 지금은 고립된 환경에 살며 사이버상에서 주로 교류하다보니 비슷한 생각을 하는 사람만 주위에 넘쳐난다. 갇힌 생각이 점점 더 좁아지며 편견이 머릿속에 자리잡을 수밖에 없는 구조다.
무대를 미국이 아니라 한국으로 옮겨도 상황은 크게 다르지 않다. 특히 한국은 젊은 층뿐 아니라 온 국민이 사이버 게토에 갇혀 있는 게 아닌가 싶을 정도다. 서로 편을 갈라 온갖 소셜미디어로 입맛에 맞는 정보만 교환하며 나와 생각이 다른 상대를 공격하는 데 골몰하고 있으니 말이다.
이렇게 하고 싶은 얘기만 하고 듣고 싶은 얘기만 들으니 모두가 행복해야 할 것 같은데 현실은 전혀 다르다. 가진 게 있든 없든 이상하게 모두가 불행하다. 한쪽에선 "부모 잘못 만나 아무 가진 게 없는 흙수저"라고 스스로를 비하하며 헬조선(지옥 같은 한국)에서의 탈출을 꿈꾸고, 다른 한편에선 "내 모든 삶이 부정당하는 이 땅이 싫다"며 노후 이민을 고민한다. 불행한 이유는 제각각이지만 모두 내 힘으로 바꿀 수 없는 작금의 상황을 원망하고 울분을 토해내는 모습은 똑같다.
로마 시대 철학자 세네카는 『인생론』에서 "언제든 좌절감을 주는 현실이 닥칠 수 있다"며 "마음먹은 대로 현실을 자유로이 만들어갈 수 있는 상황과 변화 불가능한 현실을 평온한 마음으로 받아들여야 하는 상황을 구분하는 게 지혜"라고 했다. 맞다. 살면서 나쁜 일은 어차피 계속 겪을 수밖에 없다. 삶은 우상향 직선이 아니라 구불구불한 곡선이니까. 내가 바꿀 수 없는 것에 분노하는 대신 내가 스스로 만들 수 있는 변화에 집중해야 하는 이유다.
처칠도 이렇게 말하지 않았나. 비관주의자는 기회 속에서도 두려움을 보고, 낙관주의자는 어려움 속에서도 기회를 본다고.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크