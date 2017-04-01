Realigning our energy sources (국문)
초미세먼지, 국내 오염원부터 정확히 파악하자
Apr 01,2017
Fine dust is posing a serious danger to public health. The concentration of fine dust particles from the beginning of the year to Sunday averaged 33 micrograms per cubic meter of air. Of the 85 days this year, 52 days, or 61 percent, showed dust levels that exceeded the 24-hour 25 micrograms recommended by the World Health Organization. The WHO in 2013 defined fine dust particles as carcinogenic. An international research team claimed 39,000 people died in South Korea and Japan from fine dust pollutants from China.
The Ministry of Environment claimed that 62 to 80 percent of the fine dust and 84 to 86 percent of the ultra-fine particles polluting air around the capital this month came from overseas. But the Financial Times quoted Kim Shin-do, professor at the University of Seoul, as saying that just 20 percent of fine dust come from China.
Greenpeace blames China for about 30 percent of the dust. Our government must look more inward to clean the air instead of waiting for China to do something.
The government must conduct a thorough study on the causes of fine dust. Effective action can only come after knowing the culprits. Car emissions and dust from construction and factory sites and coal-fueled power stations contribute to the air pollution. As the FT pointed out, power from coal-fueled plants in Korea increased by a whopping 95 percent last year from 2005. While fossil-fueled reactors were in charge of 40 percent of power used by Koreans, the share of emission-free nuclear reactors fell to 30 percent from 2014.
The government must draw up a comprehensive blueprint to use more environmentally friendly energy sources. Presidents must protect the people, which of course includes their ability to breathe.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 31, Page 34
초미세먼지가 국민 건강을 위협하고 있다. 본지 분석 결과 올 들어 지난 26일까지 서울지역 초미세먼지 농도가 세계보건기구(WHO)의 24시간 권고기준(25㎍/㎥)을 초과한 날이 85일 중 52일(61%)이나 됐다. 이는 고스란히 국민 건강 피해로 이어질 수밖에 없다. 중국발 초미세먼지로 한국·일본에서 2007년 한 해 동안 3만900명의 사망자가 나온 것으로 추산한 국제공동연구팀의 연구 결과(국제학술지 ‘네이처’ 30일자)가 이를 여실히 말해 준다.
이런 상황에서 오염원에 대한 엇갈린 분석이 나와 국민을 혼란스럽게 하고 있다. 환경부의 ‘미세먼지 국외 영향 분석 결과(3월 17~21일)’에 따르면 수도권 미세먼지의 국외 기여율이 62~80%, 초미세먼지는 84~86%로 각각 나타났다. 하지만 영국 파이낸셜 타임스(FT)는 서울시립대 환경공학과 김신도 교수의 말을 인용해 “한국의 미세먼지 중 중국에서 유입되는 양은 20%에 불과하다”며 상반된 내용을 전했다. 국제환경단체 그린피스의 추정치는 30%라고도 덧붙였다. 그런데도 정부는 중국 탓만 할 뿐 자체적으로 할 수 있는 대기환경 개선 대책은 미흡하다는 지적이다.
당국은 미세먼지·초미세먼지의 오염원에 대한 상세한 연구를 통해 이런 논란부터 불식해야 할 것이다. 오염원을 정확히 분석해야 효과적인 정밀 대책도 처방할 수 있다. 차량배출가스, 건설·산업 먼지와 더불어 석탄발전소 확대 정책을 대기의 질을 떨어뜨린 요인으로 꼽은 FT 분석도 새겨야 한다. 지난해 석탄발전량이 2005년에 비해 95% 늘었다는 것은 아픈 지적이다. 이산화탄소와 먼지를 다량 내뿜는 석탄이 한국 에너지원의 40%를 차지한 데 비해 배출가스가 없는 원자력의 점유율은 2005년 40%에서 2014년 이후 30% 수준으로 내려앉은 점도 참조해야 한다.
정부는 국내 에너지원의 친환경적 재구성을 포함한 대기환경 및 에너지 종합정책을 마련해야 한다. 대선 후보들도 국민이 마시는 공기의 질에 적극적인 관심을 보여야 한다. 하루가 멀다고 울려 대는 미세먼지 주의보에 국민이 아주 불안해하고 있다.