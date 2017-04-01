Toward a better future (국문)

South Korea added a sad chapter to its history of constitutional democracy. Following the arrests of former presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo on corruption charges two decades ago, former president Park Geun-hye is under detention for investigation, indictment and trial after she was ousted from power on March 10. Despite the 51.6 percent of the votes she received in the last presidential election in 2012, she was impeached by the National Assembly on bribery and abuse of power charges on Dec. 9 and the Constitutional Court upheld the legislature’s decision three weeks ago.
The development is a tragedy for Park as an individual. Losing both parents in assassinations, she had lived in seclusion for 18 years before she went into politics and was elected the 18th president. With the highest court’s ruling to dethrone her, she became the first South Korean president who was removed from office during a presidential term.
In fact, she asked for it. In the face of repeated criticisms of her critical lack of communication even with her own policy advisers, she insisted on restricting communication to her personal aides, including confidante Choi Soon-sil. Even after flagrant abuse of power was laid bare, the former president flatly denied all the charges against her and refused to step down. Her reiteration of such phrases as “I did not know” translated into a complete abdication of her presidential duty and integrity.
Despite the indelible stain on our democracy, the foreign press praised the maturity of our society and its legal system, which showed that even a president can be forced out — in a democratic and nonviolent way — if she or he violates the law. Presidential contenders must learn a lesson from Park’s ouster: The people’s power can help them to be elected president and then topple them if they make grave mistakes.
South Korea will have trouble tackling its tough security and economic challenges considering the sharp national division over Park’s removal and arrest. Now is the time to refocus our national energy on building a future. Whether at a candlelight vigil or a flag-waving rally, politicians must not fuel public outrage for their own gains. Instead, they must find effective ways to decentralize our imperial presidency to ensure a transparent exercise of power.
38 days are left before the next presidential election. Presidential hopefuls must present their ideas to enhance our national competitiveness after all the turmoil subsides. They must not be tempted to enjoy power by only relying on their inner circle if elected president. Voters must sort out any presidential wannabes with such distorted sensibilities. The last thing we want to see is another presidential impeachment.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 1, Page 26
우리 사회 성숙함 입증한 법치에 의한 귀결
대선후보들에 국민의 힘 알려줄 반면교사
갈등 수습하고 국가역량 키울 방안 내놔야
대한민국은 또 한번 전직 대통령의 구속이라는 오욕의 헌정사를 기록하게 됐다. 전두환·노태우 전 대통령에 이어 세 번째지만, 민주적 선거를 치르게 된 이후 처음으로 과반수의 득표율(51.6%)을 기록한 대통령이었다는 점에서 박근혜 전 대통령의 구속을 바라보는 마음은 다를 수밖에 없다. 2012년 대선에서 박 전 대통령을 찍었던 국민들의 자괴감은 말할 것도 없고, 주말마다 열렸던 촛불집회에서 박 전 대통령의 퇴진과 구속을 외쳤던 국민들 또한 마음이 편치만은 않을 것이다.
박 전 대통령 개인으로 보면 더할 나위 없는 비극사가 아닐 수 없다. 양친을 모두 총탄에 잃고 청와대를 떠나 18년 동안 은둔하다, 정계에 입문해 역사상 첫 부녀 대통령이라는 화려한 정점까지 찍었지만 끝내 임기 중 파면된 첫 대통령이라는 오명을 쓰고 수의(囚衣)까지 입게 된 것이다. 하지만 이 모든 것이 자업자득이었다는 점에서 안타깝지 않을 수 없다.
대통령 취임 직후부터 ‘불통’이라는 지적을 수없이 받았음에도 끝까지 최순실 등 몇몇 측근들하고만 소통했으며, 국정 농단이 드러난 이후에도 자진 사퇴 등 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’을 거부하고 버티기와 변명으로 일관했다. 설령 억울한 점이 있더라도 최순실 같은 비선 실세들의 호가호위를 막지 못했다는 것만으로도 책임을 면하기 어려운데 “몰랐다”는 말만 되풀이하며 무죄 항변을 고집한 것은 전직 대통령으로서의 의연함마저 포기한 것일 수밖에 없다.
헌정사의 오점에도 불구하고 박 전 대통령 구속까지의 사법처리 과정은 외국 언론들이 더 높이 평가하듯 우리 사회의 성숙함을 입증해 주었다. 제왕적 대통령이라는 현실권력도 민주적·비폭력적 절차로 끌어내릴 수 있음을 보여준 데 이어, 법치주의에는 성역이 없음을 여실히 증명한 것이다. 이는 차기 대통령을 노리는 대선후보들에게 ‘배를 띄우기도 하고 뒤집기도 하는 국민의 힘’을 느끼게 하는 영원한 반면교사가 아닐 수 없다.
좋든 싫든 ‘박근혜’라는 이름은 과거의 한 페이지가 됐다. 그동안 탄핵과 구속 찬반을 둘러싼 국론 분열과 갈등으로 경제위기와 안보 불안 등 가뜩이나 어려운 대내외 환경을 극복할 에너지가 새고 있었던 게 사실이다. 경쟁 국가들의 잰 발걸음에 뒤처진 것도 사실이다. 이제 모든 판단을 마무리 사법절차에 맡겨두고 국가의 미래를 위해 힘을 모아야 할 때다. 촛불이건 태극기건 감정에만 치우친 시위를 자제해야 한다. 정치권 역시 혼란과 분열을 부추겨 이를 정쟁거리로 이용할 생각을 버려야 한다. 대신 무소불위의 대통령 권력을 분산하고 투명한 권력 행사가 이뤄지도록 감시·견제할 수 있는 개헌 등 제도적 정치개혁 방안을 고민해야 한다.
대선까지는 38일밖에 남지 않았다. 대선후보들은 혼란과 갈등을 수습하고 국민 역량을 결집해 국가 경쟁력을 제고할 방안을 제시해야 한다. 불통과 비선에 기대 권력을 향유할 생각은 애당초 품지도 말아야 한다. 만약 그렇다면 국민들이 두고 보지 않을 것이라는 점을 명심하고 긴장을 늦추지 말아야 한다. 유권자들도 눈을 부릅뜨고 그런 후보들을 솎아내야 한다. 대통령 탄핵 사태가 또다시 도래하는 건 생각하기조차 두려운 국가·국민적 비극이라는 걸 이번 사태의 전 과정은 여실히 보여주고 있다.