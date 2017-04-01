A fishing mecca ruled by cats : On Yokji Island, there are nearly as many felines as humans

Cats are found everywhere on Yokji Island in Tongyeong, since they were brought to the island to kill mice which harmed farmers’ crops. [IM HYUN-DONG]

A view of Yokji Island. [IM HYUN-DONG]

Top: Chulleung Bridge connects one cliff to another on Yokji Island. Bottom: Painted walls are found in the alley. [IM HYUN-DONG]

Many go for raw mackerel, pictured left, at seafood restaurants. [IM HYUN-DONG]

A bowl of jjambbong at Hanyang Sikdang, the only Chinese restaurant on the island. [IM HYUN-DONG]

Animal lovers often find themselves brightening up when they see cute animals on a random city street. They quickly sadden when they have to keep heading to where they were going, leaving the animal behind.There is a paradise for these animal loves, especially those who love cats. There are about 1,000 felines on Yokji Island, part of Tongyeong city, South Gyeongsang, so it’s easy to see one after another during a stay on the island.Yokji is one of the 570 islands of Tongyeong. Only 43 islands are populated with people and Yokji Island is one. About 1,500 people live on the island that’s about 10 square kilometers (3.8 square miles), sharing their space with cats. Meet the cats here as they can better tell the story of how they got there.Let me tell you a little bit about my island. It is the third largest of all of them in Tongyeong. We got to this island around 1960. You ask me if my ancestors swam all the way here? No way. We detest getting our hair wet. Or course, we got on a ferry just like all other humans do after Tongyeong designated this island a cat habitat.The humans wanted to rid the island of the mice. This is an island, but there are more farmers than fishers here. There are many fields on every slope on hills, and the farmers mostly grow sweet potatoes. Apparently mice on the island munched too much on these sweet potatoes after farmers spent months trying to grow them. You do know the archenemy of mice? Cats! So we enter. Apparently our grandparents of grandparents came mostly from North Jeolla I hear. We depleted the island of mice and were very loved.But humans also are sly. As we grew in population, humans started to not like us. We didn’t need to stay put in towns where we were not welcomed.We ran away from farms and found our homes near the sea. Breakwaters or forests near the sea have become our home. So that’s how you get to see a lot of us when you get on this island. Some people come from somewhere long to see us lying on breakwaters. Some nice people give us sausages while some mean people wake us up from our midday naps.There are a lot of us in Mokgwa Village. I also live here. There are many fishermen on a breakwater in the village as they fish for mackerel. When they pull up their fishing rods, we sprint and then snatch that fresh fish away. Some really relaxed fishermen don’t seem to mind much that we take their fish.I feel lucky to live on this island. It’s warm. The average temperature in Seoul was 13.6 degrees Celsius (55 Fahrenheit) last year, but the temperature in Tongyeong hit 14.7 degrees last year. And here no one tries to hurt us. This is the island where humans and cats live harmoniously.You want to meet me on the island? Then go to Samdeok Harbor in Tongyeong. Get on a ferry and it takes about an hour. Enjoy the sun and spring breeze here while watching the sea. Maybe leave a mackerel when you see one of us.Although the island has a small population of 1,500 people, it’s often a quite popular travel destination on weekends. About 260,000 people visited in 2016.The reason? It is a known fishing mecca with a sea that houses many types of fish each season throughout the year. Up to 80 percent of the visitors are speculated to be occasional or committed fishermen who want to catch something big. The sea in front of the island is a farm where fishermen can get rockfish in the spring, mackerel in summer, sea bass in fall, and pipefish in winter.While fishing is definitely one of the reasons that made the island famous alongside its cats, the island also has some scenic spots. Tighten up your shoe laces and get ready to walk.There is a trail of about 32 kilometers along the island and that passes not only some beaches but also forests of chestnut trees that are designated as a natural monument by the government.Don’t underestimate your hike just because you are on a small island. Bireong Trail, one of the most recommended hikes by local guides, is paved along the cliffs. Bireong, in the dialect of the area, means cliff.The most challenging part comes as soon as you enter the trail. You need to cross Chulleong Bridge that connects one cliff to another. Most of the visitors usually stop before crossing the bridge, take photos and turn around, but a local guide says the real ocean view comes behind the bridge.Different from the most sea views one gets on the island in the South Sea, which is a view of water with hundreds of small islands floating, there you can get a very clear view of just ocean and the horizon, like the scene in the East Sea.Locals said that people call it the South Sea because it is part of Korean waters, but what they are seeing is water going into the South Pacific. Another local said many men back in the day came here and dreamt about getting onto bigger ships to get to the open sea.Since residents on the island not only make a living of their gatherings from the sea but also from farmed goods, the island offers a variety of options for lunch and dinner, not to mention snacks and drinks.What’s most famous here is raw mackerel. The particular type of fish served raw is difficult to find inland due to the logistics of transporting it fresh from the sea to metropolitan cities. While those who live in the cities are more familiar with mackerel grilled or steamed and marinated with spicy sauce, locals on the island are more used to eating the fish raw.The island is the first island that succeeded in farming this particular fish and is still the major source of mackerel that’s marked “Caught in Korea” on their labels. Based on 2016 statistics, 12 out of 16 mackerel farms in Korea are near the island.Here, restaurants put the raw fish into vinegar water for about 10 minutes to get rid of any unpleasant smell and then cut it and serve.Another must-try dish is porridge made with sweet potatoes. Called bbaeddegi porridge, the dish is made with red beans and other red-colored beans. Sweet potatoes are also used in making lattes and flavored pastries.Makgeolli, a fermented rice drink, also is made on the island. Of course it is sweet-potato-flavored, and one street vendor that sells fish-shaped red bean snacks sells one. The owner brings out the homemade makgeolli, which is made with a kilogram of sweet potatoes in every liter.Chinese food is surprisingly popular. There is only one Chinese restaurant on the island, and visitors always line up there. The restaurant, Hanyang Sikdang, serves jjambbong, a spicy noodle soup with seafood, and the noodle dish is filled with seasonal seafood. In winter, there are oysters, and in summer there are mussels. This place closes at 2:30 p.m. so go when it opens at 9:30 a.m. to make sure you get a bowl.BY YANG BO-RA [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]욕지도 해안 산책로 비렁길. '비렁'은 벼랑을 뜻하는 남도 사투리다.욕지도는 면적 12㎢에 이르는 남해 바다의 작은 섬이다. 주민 1500여 명에 불과한 소담한 섬이지만 주말에는 제법 사람이 북적이는 여행지로 변모한다. 2016년에도 26만 명의 여행객이 섬을 다녀갔다. 섬을 찾는 여행객의 70~80%는 ‘월척’을 노리는 낚시꾼이다. 따뜻하고 청정한 욕지도 앞바다는 봄에는 볼락, 여름에는 고등어, 가을에는 농어, 겨울에는 학꽁치를 낚을 수 있는 천혜 어장이다.하지만 욕지도를 ‘낚시 메카’로만 취급하기에는 뭔가 아쉬웠다. 소매물도•사량도 등 통영시 부속섬에 비해 덜 알려졌지만, 욕지도 곳곳에 비경이 있다는 얘기를 여러 번 들었기 때문이다. “섬의 매력을 들여다보려면 해안선을 따라 섬 이곳저곳을 걸어보라”고 한 욕지도 관광해설사 김흥국(58)씨의 조언에 따라 섬 여행법으로 ‘걷기’를 택했다. 김 해설사는 32㎞ 이어진 해안선을 걷다보면 흰작살해변•유동몽돌해변과 같이 소담한 몽돌해변과 천연 난대림 메밀잣밤나무군락지(천연기념물 34호) 등 다양한 욕지의 풍경을 마주할 수 있다고 했다.통영시가 2012년 조성한 해안 산책로 ‘비렁길’은 욕지도 토박이 김 해설사가 특히 추천하는 걷기 코스였다. 비렁길은 관청마을부터 혼곡마을까지 1.5㎞ 정도 이어져 있어, 길을 왕복하는데 1시간 정도면 충분하다는 설명도 이어졌다. 통영에서 배를 타고 욕지도 여객선터미널에 닿자마자 비렁길 출발점 관청마을로 향했다. 바다를 벗하며 걷는 평탄한 길을 떠올렸는데 비렁길은 깎아질 듯한 해안절벽을 따라 걷는 산책로였다.“‘비렁’은 ‘벼랑’을 뜻하는 남쪽 사투리입니다. 욕지도는 섬 전체가 암봉이에요. 천왕봉(329m)•대기봉(255m)•망대봉(205m) 등 봉우리가 바다를 뚫고 불쑥 솟아오른 모양새죠. 그래서 욕지도 해안선 끝은 야트막한 모래사장이 아니라 해안절벽으로 이뤄졌습니다.”가벼운 마음으로 길을 나섰다가 비렁길 입구에서 자못 긴장했다. 절벽과 절벽을 잇는 출렁다리를 건너야 비로소 산책로에 닿을 수 있기 때문이었다. “욕지도를 찾는 여행객 대부분은 출렁다리만 들르지만, 욕지도 비경은 출렁다리 뒤편 비렁길에 있다”는 김 해설사의 말을 되새기며 꾹 참고 건넜다.아찔한 출렁다리를 지나자 나무에 가려졌던 바다 풍경이 트였다. 동해처럼 너른 바다였다. 남해 바다는 섬이 올망졸망 떠 있는 다도해라고만 생각했다. 비렁길의 바다는 짙푸르고 시원시원했다. 욕지도가 통영 최남단께 떠 있고, 비렁길이 욕지도의 남쪽 해안선을 따라 걷는 길이기 때문에 빚어지는 풍광이었다.“우리나라 영해라 남해라고 부르고 있지만, 비렁길에서 보는 바다는 남태평양이야. 대마도도 제주도도 가리지 않는 바다지.”비렁길에서 만난 욕지도 주민 김종면(60)씨는 “욕지 바다를 보면서 자란 사내가 원양어선과 무역선을 타면서 더 큰 바다로 진출했다”고 말했다.호쾌한 바다를 왼편에 두고 비렁길을 따라 혼곡마을 방향으로 걸었다. 암석 위를 걷는 구간도 있고, 숲 속의 흙길을 걷는 구간도 있어 지루할 틈이 없었다. 수풀에 가려 바다가 보이지 않을 때도 철썩철썩 파도소리가 귓전을 울릴 만큼 비렁길은 바다와 바투 붙어 있었다.내친김에 혼곡마을 비렁길 끝자락에서 이어진 등산로를 따라 대기봉까지 올랐다. 발이 재빠르다면 30분 만에 정상에 오를 만한 거리였는데, 전망을 즐기며 가느라 1시간 가까이 걸렸다. 대기봉 정상에서는 욕지도 여객선터미널이 있는 항구를 조망할 수 있었다. 겨울 기운이 걷힌 갯마을은 분주했다. 여객선은 사람을 실어 나르고, 갯배는 따뜻해진 바다로 출어에 나섰다. 다시 혼곡마을로 되돌아오는 길에 몸이 후끈거리고 땀이 났다. 땀방울이 맺히기 전에 삽상한 바람이 몸을 식혔다. 봄이로구나. 욕지도의 이른 봄을 만났다.‘맛 여행’은 욕지도를 여행하는 또 다른 방법이다. 욕지도에는 여행자의 입맛을 돋우는 먹거리가 많다. 남해 바다에서 건져 올린 갯것과 밭에서 캔 ‘뭍것’이 풍족하다.욕지도의 명물 음식 중 가장 유명한 것이 고등어회다. 뭍에서는 횟감 조달이 힘들어 고등어회를 먹을 기회가 적다. 반면 욕지도에서는 고등어조림•구이보다 외려 고등어회가 흔하다. 욕지도는 국내 최초로 고등어 양식에 성공한 섬이자 현재도 국산 고등어 주산지인 덕분이다. 욕지도 해안도로를 따라 차를 타고 이동하다 보면 바다 위 오륜기처럼 떠 있는 구조물을 볼 수 있다. 둥글게 원을 그리면서 유영하는 고등어에 맞춤형으로 설계된 가두리 양식장이다. 2016년 기준으로 전국 고등어양식장 17곳 중 12곳이 욕지도에 밀집해 있다.욕지도 여객선터미널 주변에 고등어회를 다루는 횟집 6곳이 있는데 원조 식당으로 꼽히는 곳은 1993년 문을 연 ‘늘푸른회센타(055-642-6777)’다. 욕지도 토박이 곽금식(66) 사장이 운영한다. 곽 사장은 고등어살을 초물에 담갔다가 회를 뜨는 ‘욕지도식 고등어회’를 정착시켰다. 난생 처음 맛 본 고등어회는 식감은 참치회, 맛은 전갱이회와 비슷했다. 비린내가 없는 게 인상적이었다. 곽 사장은 “초물에 10여 분 숙성시켜 고등어의 잡내를 제거한다. 계절에 따라 초물의 농도, 초물에 담그는 시간을 조절한다”고 귀띔했다. 고등어회(3인) 5만원.욕지도에서 나는 고등어는 대부분 양식이지만, 일제강점기 욕지도 앞바다는 자연산 고등어로 풍어를 이뤘다. 일제는 1910년대부터 욕지도를 남해 어업 전진기지로 삼았고, 1940년대 거주자가 2만 명을 웃돌 정도로 섬이 번성했다. 여객터미널 근처 자부마을에 과거 섬의 영화를 짐작할 수 있는 거리가 있다. 술집 100여 개가 밀집했던 좌부랑께 골목이다. 자부랑께를 따라 걷다보면 일본인이 세운 목욕탕, 유명 요정이었던 명월관, 선원을 상대했던 당구장•이발소•여관 등을 볼 수 있다. 자부랑께 골목의 왁자한 풍경은 사라지고 자부마을은 다시 조용한 어촌이 됐다.자부랑께 골목 어귀에 한적한 섬 풍경을 즐기며 차 한 잔 마실 수 있는 명물 카페가 있다. 2014년 문을 연 욕지도할매바리스타(055-645-8121)다. 욕지도에 거주하는 할머니 10분이 함께 운영하는 카페로, 종업원 평균연령이 ‘고작’ 70세에 불과하다. 전업 주부이거나 농사를 짓거나 물질을 했던 할머니들은 이제 에스프레소 머신을 돌린다.커피도 인기 있지만 여행객은 욕지도 특산물 고구마로 만든 메뉴를 많이 찾는다. 비탈진 황토밭에서 해풍을 맞고 자란 욕지도 고구마는 당도가 높다. 고구마라떼(3500원), 고구마마들렌(1000원) 그리고 빼떼기(넓적하게 썰어 말린 고구마)죽이 있다. 욕지도에서 나고 자란 박선악(74) 바리스타는 어머니에게서 배운 대로 빼떼기죽(5000원)을 만든다. 박 할머니에게는 “어릴 적 지겹게 먹었는데도 아직 냄새를 맡으면 침이 고이는 음식”이다. 팥•강낭콩 등을 함께 넣고 끓인 빼떼기죽은 달짝지근한 맛이 일품이었다. 한 그릇을 뚝딱 비웠다.욕지도에는 고구마 막걸리도 있다. 늘푸른바다여행펜션 앞 도로에 붕어빵을 파는 노점 ‘소문난 수정잉어’를 찾아가서 주문하면, 붕어빵 사장님 시누이가 집에서 만드는 막걸리를 병째 갖다 준다. 막걸리 1ℓ를 만들 때 고구마 1㎏을 넣는단다. 알코올 함량이 적고 담백하다. 봄볕을 쬐며 시원한 막걸리 한 모금 죽 들이키니 천국이 따로 없었다. 2ℓ1만원.욕지도의 유일한 중식당 한양식당(055-642-5146)은 여행객이 줄을 서서 먹는 음식점이다. 주말에는 대기줄이 길어 발걸음을 돌리는 사람이 수두룩하다. 한양식당의 주 메뉴는 해산물을 푸짐하게 올린 짬뽕(6000원). 겨울에는 통영산 굴을 넣고, 여름철에는 홍합을 넣는다. 아버지에 이어 식당을 운영하는 하지훈(40) 사장은 “밀가루 면을 끓여낸 면수를 이용해 걸쭉한 국물을 내는 게 우리집 비법”이라고 말했다. 오후 2시 30분이 되면 문을 닫는다. 오전 9시30분에 개장하니 아침에 찾아가는 게 낫다.◇여행정보=욕지도 여행의 출발점은 경남 통영이다. 통영시 산양읍 삼덕항에서 욕지도행 여객선을 띄우는 영동해운(055-642-2588)을 이용하면 된다. 삼덕항에서 오전 6시 45분•10시, 오후 1시•3시 30분 등 하루 4차례 배가 출발한다. 왕복 요금 어른 1만5200원, 어린이 7600원. 주말에 욕지도를 여행할 계획이라면 홈페이지(yokjido.or.kr)를 통해 여객선 표를 예매하는 게 낫다. 욕지도에는 택시가 없다. 섬 해안도로를 일주하는 마을버스를 타고 여행할 수 있다. 자동차를 철부선에 싣고 가면 섬 이곳저곳을 돌아다니기 수월하다. 승용차 1대 왕복 4만4000원.양보라 기자