Former publisher teaches joys of urban farming

Ahn Cheol-hwan, an urban farmer, smells the soil from his own farm. He says the smell is the bracing smell of life. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Ahn Cheol-hwan, 55, an urban farming pioneer and a chairman of the Onsunhawn Association, runs a farmer training school at the foot of Mount Gwanak in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, for people who dream of urban agriculture. “After practicing, people will either farm in the city or return to a rural area,” Ahn said.Ahn was born and raised in Seoul and worked as a publishing designer until the financial crisis in 1998. After leaving the company, he found a weekend farm at Mount Suri in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, and became interested in agriculture.The population of urban farmers is growing rapidly, from 1.5 million in 2014 to 2 million in 2017. In 2015, there were 74 ordinances to foster urban agriculture and there will be more now.“Onsunhawn” means perfect circulation. We are promoting eco-friendly agriculture. Unlike large-scale agriculture, which is cultivated with chemical fertilizers, eco-friendly farming is low-investment farming that is nurtured with eco-friendly fertilizer, such as food waste and manure. Last July, I established the Onsunhawn Association, and every Saturday 50 members visit to learn eco-friendly farming.I call it hoe farming. Just with one hoe, anyone can farm, it is the traditional way. In Jecheon, North Chungcheong, I saw an old lady cultivating a 3,300-square-meter farm just with a single hoe.I had polio when I was a baby, and became handicapped, so I need crutches and a wheelchair. However, disability is not an obstacle to farming. I crawled on the farm and made a special handcart for my tasks. It was difficult, but also enjoyable. Now I am a professional farmer.When I was in the publishing industry, I got to know an organization that helps urban dwellers return to farming and published its quarterly. During the four years in which I worked with that organization, I interviewed many professional organic farmers across the nation and learned farming skills from them.In 2004, I opened a pre-farmer training school in Ansan, Gyeonggi, at the request of the organization. The following year, I opened a school for urban farmers because I found that farming is more urgently needed in the urban areas than in the rural communities.I am not forcing my farming style. There are many different styles in farming, and each has its own style. My farming ways are a result of my disability.Someday the limit of urban agriculture will come, but it can be a safety net for a society. When people grow older or become unemployed, farming protects them from starvation.BY PARK JEONG-HO [enational@joongang.co.kr]