Cautious investors wait for Q1 reports

Korean stocks closed marginally lower on Friday, as investor sentiment remained tepid with no fresh leads ahead of earnings season next week, analysts said. The local currency also fell slightly against the U.S. dollar.The benchmark index, the Kospi, shed 4.41 points or 0.2 percent from the previous trading session to close at 2,160.23. Trading volume was moderate at 430.1 million shares worth 4.28 trillion won ($3.82 billion), but gainers outstripped losers 509 to 284.“Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the release of Samsung Electronics’ earnings guidance and a few other key events like the U.S.-China summit and government report on March exports,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.The meeting between leaders of the world’s two largest economic powers is slated for April 6-7 and will be Donald Trump’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the home front, Samsung is expected to disclose its first-quarter earnings preview, with other major companies to follow suit.The Kospi bobbed in and out of negative territory in a range-bound session on Friday, with steelmakers and insurers moving bullish while telecom and tech firms trended downward.Top-cap Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.86 percent to 2,060,000 won as institutional investors unloaded massive amounts. The country’s second-largest chipmaker, SK Hynix, shed 0.79 percent to end at 50,500 won.Steelmaker Posco closed up 2.46 percent at 291,000 won, and Hyundai Mobis, a components affiliate of Hyundai Motor, picked up 2.34 percent to end at 240,500 won.Foreign investors snapped up 24.9 billion won, and institutions bought 30.4 billion won in stocks, while individual investors offloaded 114.2 billion won.The local currency ended at 1,118.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from Thursday’s close.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed a little higher. The yield on three-year Korean bonds edged down 0.3 basis points to 1.662 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds fell 1.3 basis points to 1.847 percent.BY SEO JI-EUN, YONHAP [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]