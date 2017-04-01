Ministry orders parts recall for Benz, Maserati and Peugeot

Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Peugeot have been ordered to recall faulty parts in some of their models, the Ministry of Land and Infrastructure and Transport said Friday.This is part of a broader recall order recently delivered by the ministry in the Korean automobile market.Local customers are increasingly choosing imported brands over homegrown ones like Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors due to declining prices and difference in performance and quality.Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Peugeot and two importers of two-wheelers under the brands Yamaha and Indian plan to recall a combined 2,998 units of 15 kinds of vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. YONHAP