Naver’s Papago app can now translate French and Spanish

Naver, operator of Korea’s most popular search engine, said Friday that it has launched French and Spanish services on its mobile translation app.Papago, which previously provided translation services in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, is powered by what Naver calls neural machine translation technology.Naver said Papago improves its translation quality by gathering big data. Instead of breaking down sentences into phrases, Papago takes overall context into consideration, it added.Naver said it plans to add Indonesian, Thai, traditional Chinese and Vietnamese to the list of languages that Papago can handle and focus efforts on providing users with more accurate translations. YONHAP