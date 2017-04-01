‘There’s a Smell of Treason in the Air’

The greatest political scandal in American history was not Aaron Burr’s shooting of Alexander Hamilton, and perhaps wasn’t even Watergate. Rather it may have been Richard Nixon’s secret efforts in 1968 to sabotage a U.S. diplomatic effort to end the Vietnam War. Nixon’s initiative, long rumored but confirmed only a few months ago, was meant to improve his election chances that year. After Nixon won, the war dragged on and cost thousands of additional American and Vietnamese lives; it’s hard to see his behavior as anything but treason.미국 역사상 최악의 정치 스캔들은 워터게이트가 아니다. 다만 주인공이 리처드 닉슨인 건 맞다. 그가 1968년 베트남전 종식을 위한 미 행정부의 외교적 노력을 방해했던 비밀 공작이 내가 보기엔 최악의 스캔들이다. 닉슨의 이 같은 방해 공작은 오랫동안 소문으로만 떠돌아 왔다. 그러다가 불과 몇 달 전 사실이었음이 확인됐다. 68년 대선에서 승리하기 위한 닉슨의 교활한 선택이었다. 그 결과 닉슨의 집권 뒤에도 전쟁은 계속됐다. 수천 명의 미군과 베트남인이 숨져 갔다. 닉슨의 행동을 미국에 대한 반역으로 볼 수밖에 없는 이유다.Now the F.B.I. confirms that we have had an investigation underway for eight months into whether another presidential campaign colluded with a foreign power so as to win an election. To me, that, too, would amount to treason. I’ve been speaking to intelligence experts, Americans and foreigners alike, and they mostly (but not entirely) believe there was Trump-Russia cooperation of some kind. But this is uncertain; it’s prudent to note that James Clapper, the intelligence director under Barack Obama, said that as of January he had seen no evidence of collusion but that he favors an investigation to get to the bottom of it.지금 또 한 명의 대선 후보가 당선을 위해 외세와 결탁한 혐의가 나왔다. 미 연방수사국(FBI)은 지난 8개월간 이 문제를 조사했다. 내가 보기엔 이 또한 반역이나 다름없다. 대부분의 미국 정보전문가들은 지난해 대선을 앞두고 도널드 트럼프와 러시아 간에 모종의 협력이 있었다고 믿고 있다. 물론 이는 확정된 사실은 아니다. 따라서 정확한 조사가 필요하다는 제임스 클래퍼 오바마 행정부 국가정보국 국장의 지난 1월 발언을 받아들여야 한다.The most likely scenario for collusion seems fuzzier and less transactional than many Democrats anticipate. A bit of conjecture: The Russians for years had influence over Donald Trump because of their investments with him, and he was by nature inclined to admire Vladimir Putin as a strongman ruler. Meanwhile, Trump had in his orbit a number of people with Moscow ties, including Paul Manafort, who practically bleeds borscht. The Associated Press reports that Manafort had secretly worked for a Russian billionaire close to Putin, signing a $10-million-a-year contract in 2006 to promote the interests of the Putin government. The arrangement lasted at least until 2009.그러나 트럼프 선거팀과 러시아의 연결고리를 보여주는 설득력 있는 증거가 있다는 얘기도 들린다. 이에 따르면 러시아는 몇 년 전부터 트럼프의 사업에 투자하며 그에게 영향력을 확보해 왔다. 게다가 트럼프는 강력한 힘을 가진 독재자 푸틴을 높이 평가해 왔다. 트럼프의 측근 가운데는 러시아 정부와 끈을 가진 사람이 많았다. 특히 트럼프의 선거대책위원장이었던 폴 매너포트는 친러 성향이 아주 강하다. AP통신에 따르면 매너포트는 푸틴의 측근인 러시아 억만장자와 비밀스러운 관계를 맺어 왔다. 이 억만장자는 2006년 연봉 1000만 달러를 받는 조건으로 푸틴의 에이전트가 됐다. 이 계약은 2009년까지 계속됐다.As The A.P. puts it, Manafort offered to “influence politics, business dealings and news coverage inside the United States, Europe and the former Soviet republics to benefit the Putin government.” (Manafort told The A.P. that his work was being falsely portrayed as nefarious.)This is guesswork, but it might have seemed natural for Trump aides to try to milk Russian contacts for useful information about the Clinton campaign. Likewise, the Russians despised Hillary Clinton and would have been interested in milking American contacts for information about how best to damage her chances.AP통신은 “매너포트가 푸틴 정부에 이익을 안겨줄 목적으로 미국과 유럽의 정치와 언론보도 등에 작업을 걸기로 했다”고 보도했다.(매너포트는 자신의 업무가 사실과 다르게 부도덕한 것처럼 묘사됐다고 AP에 항변했다.) 추측이지만 트럼프의 참모들이 힐러리 클린턴 민주당 대선후보에게 불리한 정보를 얻기 위해 러시아에 연줄을 댄 건 자연스러운 선택이었을 수 있다. 클린턴을 싫어하는 러시아도 미국의 끄나풀을 활용해 클린턴의 집권을 막기 위한 정보를 알아내려고 노력했을 것이 분명하다.At some point, I suspect, members of the Trump team gained knowledge of Russian hacking into Clinton emails, which would explain why Trump friend Roger Stone tweeted things like “Trust me, it will soon the Podesta’s time in the barrel.”트럼프 캠프는 대선 기간 중 러시아가 클린턴의 이메일을 해킹한 사실을 알게 됐을 것이다. 트럼프의 측근인 로저 스톤은 “클린턴의 선거대책본부장인 존 포데스타가 곧 곤란한 상황에 처할 것으로 확신한다”고 트위터에 적었다. 러시아가 클린턴에 대해 해킹한 내용을 알았기에 이런 말을 했을 것이다.This kind of soft collusion, evolving over the course of the campaign without a clear quid pro quo, might also explain why there weren’t greater efforts to hide the Trump team’s ties to Russia, or to camouflage its softening of the Republican Party platform position toward Moscow. One crucial unknown: Did Russia try to funnel money into Trump’s campaign coffers? In European elections, Russia has regularly tried to influence results by providing secret funds. I’m sure the F.B.I. is looking into whether there were suspicious financial transfers.그런데도 트럼프 캠프는 러시아와의 연결고리나 공화당의 대러시아 정책을 부드럽게 만든 사실을 감추려 하지 않았다. 이는 러시아와의 공모가 대가성 없이 느슨하게 이어져 왔기 때문인 것으로 보인다. 궁금한 건 한둘이 아니다. 특히 중요한 질문은 러시아가 정말 트럼프에게 대선자금을 지원하려 시도했느냐는 것이다. 유럽에서 선거가 있을 때마다 러시아는 비밀자금을 제공하며 영향을 미치려 애써 왔다. 따라서 FBI는 러시아가 트럼프에게도 그랬을 가능성에 대해 조사하고 있을 것으로 확신한다.(생략)Nicholas Kristof니컬러스 크리스토프 / NYT 칼럼니스트