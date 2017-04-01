[앵커브리핑] 희생양극법…'아연이 된 사람들'

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.철은 산소를 만나면 녹이 슬게 마련입니다. 더욱이 산소가 섞여 있는 바닷물을 만나면 그 부식의 속도는 기하급수적으로 빨라집니다. 그래서 배를 만들 때 가장 중요한 작업 중 하나도 이 철이 녹스는 것을 막는 일이라고 하더군요.Steelwhen it isto oxygen. When that steel is met with oxygen in sea water, the speed of rust exponentially increases. That is why one of the most important tasks when making a ship is to prevent steel from rusting.*rust: 녹슬다*exposed: 노출되다그럴 때 전문가들은 '아연'을 사용합니다. 철보다 더 쉽게 부식되는 물질… 이 아연을 철 위에 덧대어 놓으면 철을 대신해 아연이 녹이 슬면서 신기하게도 철은 녹이 슬지 않는다고 합니다.Experts usefor this task. Zincmuch easier than steel. When zinc is put over the steel, zinc is quick to rustin behalf of steel.But surprisingly the steel under the zinc does not get rusty.*zinc: 아연*corrode: 부식되다'희생 양극법'… 즉 아연의 희생으로 철은 녹슬지 않는다는 화학의 법칙.– a chemical law that states that steel doesn’t rust due to zinc’s sacrifice.*Sacrifical Anode Method: 희생 양극법세 번의 봄. 세월호는 그 길고 긴 시간을 견딘 후 우리 앞에 모습을 드러냈습니다. 선체는 심하게 손상되었고 상한 곳마다 어김없이 녹이 슬었지요.Three springs have passed.After such a long time, the sunken Sewol ferry finally showed itselfto us. The hull of the ship was seriously damaged and where it was damaged, there was rust.아연으로 덧댔다 하더라도, 녹슬지 않고 버텨내기엔 지난 3년은 너무나 긴 시간이었을 것입니다.Even if zinc was added over steel, three years would have been a long time to not rust.그러나 어머니는 이렇게 말했습니다.However,Lee Geum-hui, the mother of one of themissing studentsnamed Cho Eun-hwa, said,"벌써 울면 안 된다. 다리에 힘을 주고 버텨야 한다"“It’s too early to give up and cry. We need to strengthen our legs and stand strong.”배는 녹이 슬고, 리본의 빛깔은 바랬지만. 가족들은 기억만큼은 녹이 슬지 않도록 지난 3년 동안 자신이 대신 아연이 되는 길을 택했습니다.The ferry rusted and the color of the ribbon, but families of the victims chose to become zinc for the past three years to not let their memories corrode away.*fade: 바래다, 희미해지다기억만큼은 녹이 슬지 않도록… 그들처럼 아연의 길을 택한 이들은 또 있습니다.To ensure that the memories not corrode away – there are others who chose this path as well.차가운 바닷속에 수백 번 몸을 던졌던 잠수사들… 그리고 광장에서 세월호의 귀환을 기다려왔던 시민들…They are the divers who willingly dived in to the cold waters multiple timesandthe people gathered in the Gwanghwamun Square, who havewaited for the return of the Sewol ferry.돌이켜 보면 그 광장에서는 단식이 있었고, 폭식이 있었으며, 기도가 있었고, 조롱이 있었습니다. 시민들은 그 광장에서 그 배, 세월호를 기다렸지요. 그들은 모두 기억이 녹슬지 않도록, 스스로 세월호의 아연이 된 사람들이었습니다.Looking back, in the squarethere was theand praying, while on the other side there wasand mocking. The people in the square yearned for the return of the Sewol ferry, and they chose to become the zinc so that the memories wouldn’t corrode away.*fasting: 단식*binge eating: 폭식"기억은 일종의 윤리적 행위이자 우리가 공유할 수 있는 가슴 시리고도 유일한 관계"“Remembering is anact, has ethical value in and of itself. Memory is,, the only relation we can have with the dead.”*ethical: 윤리적인*achingly: 가슴 시리고도바로 그 윤리적 시민들이 지켜낸 이름들…Behind me are the names that the ethical citizens have tried to prevent from corroding.그리고 오늘은 세월호 피해자들의 그 이름을 불렀던 전직 대통령의 구속영장이 청구된 날… 만감이 교차하는 날…And today is the day where thewas requested against the former president who called out the names of the Sewol ferry victims. Words cannot express these mixed emotions.*arrest warrant: 구속(체포) 영장앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on March 27, 2017Translated for April 1, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and BrolleyGenster