Moon clinches early lead for DP’s nomination

Moon Jae-in, second from left, former chairman of the Democratic Party, raises his hand to react to supporters in a gymnasium in Gwangju on Monday after he won a majority of the votes in the party’s first primary, which was held in its stronghold of Jeolla. [YONHAP] 민주당 지지기반인 호남지역에서 치른 첫 경선에서 과반수 이상을 득표한 문재인 전 민주당 대표(왼쪽에서 두번째)가 월요일 광주의 한 체육관에서 손을 들어 지지자들에게 답례하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, March 28, 2017GWANGJU ─ Democratic Party frontrunner Moon Jae-inwon the party’s firstMonday with 60.2 percent of votes, bringing him a step closer to becoming thein the May 9 presidential election.*handily: 쉽게, 편리하게*primary: 예비선거*nominee: 후보, 지명된 사람대선 선두주자 문재인 민주당 전 대표가 월요일에 발표한 첫 경선에서 60.2%의 득표율로 1위를 쉽게 차지했다. 민주당 후보로 5월9일 대선에 출마할 가능성에 한걸음 더 다가섰다.Moon won 142,343 votes from both Democratic Party (DP) members and those without DP membership in Gwangju and the two Jeolla provinces, boosting his chances of winning the DP nomination amid rising prospects thatwill reclaim the Blue House itconservatives in 2007 and failed tothereafter.*liberal: 진보주의자*surrender to~ :~에 항복하다, ~에 내주다*recapture: 탈환하다, 다시 붙잡다문 전 대표는 호남지역에서 민주당 당원과 일반 유권자들로부터 142,343표를 획득했다. 2007년에 진보진영이 보수진영에 내주고 그 뒤로 되찾지 못한 청와대를 이번에는 다시 탈환할 것이라는 기대가 높아지는 가운데 문 전 대표가 첫 경선에서 승리해 민주당의 대선 후보가 될 가능성이 커졌다는 뜻이다.For this year’s four primaries, the DP is allowing non-party members tothe process as long as they register to vote*partake in~ : ~에 참가하다*beforehand: 사전에, 미리올해 4개 권역 경선에서 민주당은 사전에 투표에 참여하겠다고 등록한 경우에는 비당원 일반인도 투표에 참여할 수 있도록 허용하고 있다.South Chungcheong Governor AnHee-jung came in a distant second with 20 percent of votes, 47,215, afor the 52-year-old contender who hoped for anin the first primary.*disappointing: 실망스러운*outcome: 결과*upset victory: 우월한 상대를 이기고 얻은 승리안희정 충남지사는 47,215표(20%)를 얻어 한참 뒤진 2위를 차지했다. 첫 경선에서 극적 뒤집기 승리를 기대했던 52세의 대선주자에게는 실망스러운 결과였다.Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung inched behind An with 19.4 percent of votes, or 45,846. Goyang Mayor Choi Sung came in fourth with a scant 0.4 percent, or 954 votes.이재명 성남시장은 45,846표(19.4%)를 획득해 안 지사 뒤를 바짝 따라붙었다. 최성 고양시장은 겨우 954표(0.4%)를 얻어 4위였다.The finalwas a combination of three exercises: March 22 voting by both DP members and non-party members at voting booths in the Jeolla region, a telephone survey of the two groups on Saturday and Sunday, and Monday voting by DP delegates at the Kwangju Women’s Universiad Stadium in Gwangju.*tally: (누적해나가는)기록첫 경선의 최종 개표는 세가지 방식의 투표를 합산한 것이다. 민주당 당원과 비당원 일반인들이 3월22일 호남 지역에 마련된 투표소들로 찾아가서 한 투표, 토요일과 일요일에 두 그룹을 대상으로 실시한 전화투표, 그리고 월요일 광주여대 체육관에서 실시한 민주당 대의원들의 투표.Moon’svictory in the Jeolla region is a huge boost to his presidential prospects with the early presidential election only 43 days away.For Governor An, who was hoping to narrow the gap with Moon, the Monday outcome wasbad news.*overwhelming: 압도적인*definitely: 분명히, 틀림없이호남 경선에서 압도적으로 승리하면서 문 전 대표는 43일 밖에 남지 않은 조기 대선에서 민주당 후보로 출마할 가능성이 훨씬 커졌다. 문 전 대표와의 지지율 격차를 좁히고 싶어했던 안 지사에게는 호남 경선 결과는 틀림없이 나쁜 소식이었다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)