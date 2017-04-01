Park’s fatal selfishness

Police arrested and investigated dozens of university students during a demonstration at Seoul National University in February 1986. During questioning, the police wrote in investigation reports that each student was arrested for having shouted a slogan, “Overthrow the dictatorship,” three times. The police told the students that they would soon be released because their charges were not serious. The students became relieved. But the prosecution applied for detention warrants and a court issued them en masse. They did not use violence or attempt to overthrow the government. They only said what they believed based on their consciences, but all of them faced punishment. It was a cold winter when the rule of law and the value of pluralism were frozen.Spring 2017 was completely different from that winter. A total of 160 million people participated in candlelight vigils to criticize the behavior of the president and demand her resignation. None were arrested. Former President Park Geun-hye, accused of having abused her office for private gains, was ousted through the constitutional process. The Sewol ferry was finally lifted from the sea bottom after three years, shortly after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Park. As an era of injustice and savagery ends, a new dawn of justice and reason prevails.The tragedy of Park was her lack of ability to communicate and empathize. The former president, who was incredibly indifferent to other people’s tragedies and misfortunes, spent seven hours to demand corrections in the prosecution’s report after she was summoned for questioning. She was probably scared of being detained.If so, she should have desperately commanded a rescue operation in cooperation with her aides during the critical first seven hours of the Sewol’s sinking, while the students and teachers trapped inside the sinking ferry were exchanging their final promises that they would “Stay alive and meet again.”If Park had left her residence to attempt to protect the lives of the passengers with the kind of dispatch seen in acting Constitutional Court chief justice Lee Jung-mi on the final day of the impeachment trial — appearing at the court with hair rollers still on her head — Park probably wouldn’t have had to face quite as much rage from the people.Inheriting political prestige from her father, Park identified herself as a fan of Abraham Lincoln, quoting him frequently. But she didn’t understand the essence of Lincoln in the least. He was a lawyer who built his career from nothing. He became successful for his ability to communicate, reconcile and empathize. While commanding the Civil War, he lost a young son to illness. As casualties were so high at the time, spiritualism quickly gained power among the public, and his wife, Mary Lincoln, was also introduced to a psychic to try to get in contact with the dead child.Lincoln himself was stricken by loss, but did not make his agony public. Instead, he empathized with other people who lost loved ones. He even gave presidential pardons to runaway soldiers subject to the death penalty because he felt pity for them. Feeling pain for others more than himself was the difference between Lincoln and an individual like Park.How could Ronald Reagan become a great communicator? It was because he was a powerful man by night. He used his nights of solitude. When his wife Nancy Reagan left on a trip, he summoned lawmakers to the White House for a dinner and exchanged the kind of jokes they could not swap during the day to build stronger bonding. Within his first 100 days in office, Reagan met 467 members of congress through 49 events, and that is not a coincidence.Presidential frontrunner Moon Jae-in said, “Being different doesn’t have to be condemned for being wrong.” It was a clear declaration of pluralism. He will embraced his opponents. He is right. Instead of coercing rivals, having candid communication and offering a justification for grand unity will save both sides and serve the public better.But the reality is different. When someone presents an idea even slightly different from Moon’s, he or she will be bombarded with text message attacks from Moon’s loyalist. It was no wonder that AhnHee-jung complained, “Do you have any idea how seriously it freaks me out and how seriously it disgusts me?”In his book, “Just How Stupid Are We? Facing the Truth About the American Voter,” Rick Shenkman deplored that only 20 percent of Americans know that the Senate has 100 members. Then just how sharp and great is the discernment of the Korean people, who managed to judge their president, find her wanting, and expel her from power?“In every democracy, the people get the government they deserve,” said Alexis de Tocqueville. Wise people will never allow another Park, who rejected the call of change — who found herself trapped in some ancien régime.1986년 2월 서울대에서 시위 도중 연행된 대학생 수십 명이 경찰 조사를 받았다. 취재 과정에서 조서를 보니 한결같이 “독재정권 타도 등 구호 3회 외친 자”로 적혀 있어 “별 일 아니니 곧 훈방될 것"이라고 알려주었다. 학생들의 얼굴에 화색이 돌았다. 그러나 뜻밖에도 검찰은 구속영장을 청구했고, 법원은 무더기로 영장을 발부했다. 폭력을 휘두른 것도, 국가를 전복한 것도 아니었고, 젊은 양심에 따라 할 말을 했을 뿐인데 징벌한 것이다. 법치와 다원주의의 가치가 동결(凍結)된 혹독한 겨울이었다.2017년의 봄은 그해 겨울과는 완전히 다르다. 비정상적인 권력에 대한 비판을 대학생에게만 맡기지 않고 남녀노소 1600만 명이 촛불을 들고 대통령 퇴진을 외쳤지만 누구도 잡혀가지 않았다. 국정 농단의 주범인 대통령 박근혜는 헌법이 정한 절차에 따라 파면됐다. 3년이 다 되도록 맹골수도에 수장(水葬)돼 있던 세월호도 탄핵 직후 물위로 올라왔다. 불의와 야만의 시대에 조종(弔鐘)이 울리더니 정의와 이성의 장엄한 역사가 펼쳐지고 있다.박근혜의 비극은 소통과 공감능력의 부재에 있었다. 타인의 비극과 불행에 그토록 무심했던 전직 대통령은 놀랍게도 검찰조사를 받은 뒤 무려 7시간이나 밑줄을 그어가면서 조서의 수정을 요구했다. 구속이 두려웠을 것이다. 그렇다면 침몰하는 세월호에 갇힌 선생님과 학생들이 “살아서 보자”는 최후의 인사를 카톡으로 주고받았던 운명의 7시간 동안에도 애를 태우면서 참모들과 머리를 맞대고 구조를 지휘해야 하지 않았을까.국민의 생명을 지켜주기 위해 이정미 재판관처럼 수습하지 못한 헤어롤을 하고 청와대 관저 밖으로 뛰어 나왔다면 “이게 나라냐”라는 분노의 함성은 없었을 것이다.정치인 박근혜는 공개적으로 인용할 정도로 링컨을 좋아했지만 진면목은 몰랐다. 흙수저 출신 '이류 변호사' 링컨은 소통과 화합, 뛰어난 공감능력으로 성공한 사람이다. 그는 남북전쟁을 지휘하던 도중 사랑하는 아들을 병마에 잃었다. 당시 전사자가 워낙 많아 강신술(降神術)이 성행했는데 영부인 메리도 죽은 아들을 만나기 위해 영매(靈媒)를 소개받았을 정도로 자제력을 잃었다.링컨 본인도 힘들었지만 내색하지 않고 국민의 아픔을 진심으로 위로했다. 총살형을 선고받은 탈영병에게까지 인간적인 연민을 느껴 사면권을 최대한 행사했다. 자신보다는 타인의 불행을 더 가슴 아파했던 것이 박근혜와 다른 링컨의 모습이었다.레이건은 어떻게 위대한 소통자가 됐을까. 밤에 강한 남자였기 때문이다. 그는 ‘홀아비의 밤’을 활용했다. 부인 낸시가 여행을 떠나면 가까운 의원들을 백악관으로 불러 같이 저녁을 하고 낮에 할 수 없는 진한 농담을 주고받으면서 흉금을 털어놨다. 취임 100일 만에 49차례에 걸쳐 467명의 의원을 만난 것은 우연이 아니다.지지율 1위의 문재인은 출마 선언에서 “다름이 틀림으로 배척당하지 않아야 한다”고 했다. 반대자도 품겠다는 당당한 다원주의 선언이다. 맞다. 상대를 힘으로 윽박지르기보다는 솔직하게 이쪽 사정을 털어놓고 타협할 명분을 주어야 둘 다 살고 국민에게도 이익이 된다.그런데 현실은 어떤가. 조금만 다른 의견을 내놔도 문재인의 지지자들은 “배신자”라는 문자 폭탄을 날린다. 오죽하면 안희정이 “얼마나 질겁하게 만들고 정떨어지게 하는지 아는가”라고 했겠는가. 내 편 네 편을 가리지 않고 만나서 막힌 데를 뚫고 미래로 가는 장면이 쉽게 떠오르지 않는다. 그러면 도로 박근혜로 돌아간다.새로운 시대를 열겠다는 대선 후보들은 다른 의견과 비판을 '또 다른 해법'으로 받아들이는 지도자임을 실천을 통해 입증해야 한다. 미국의 역사학자이자 언론인인 리처드솅크먼은 저서 『우리는 왜 어리석은 투표를 하는가』(인물과 사상)에서 “상원의원이 100명이라는 사실을 아는 미국인이 20%뿐”이라고 한탄했다. 그렇다면 권력의 일탈을 직접 나서서 심판한 한국 국민의 시민적 안목은 얼마나 무섭고 위대한가.프랑스의 정치사상가 토크빌은 “국민은 자신들의 수준에 맞는 정부를 갖는다”고 했다. 현명한 국민은 시대교체, 국가개혁의 명령을 거부하고 앙시앵레짐에 갇힌 또 다른 박근혜의 시대를 결코 허용하지 않을 것이다.