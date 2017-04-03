Hidden nook of spring beauty

The rear garden of Nakseonjae within Changdeok Palace in central Seoul will be open for an hour on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from April 6 to 29, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration. Nakseonjae’s rear garden, although small, is known for its beauty but was off-limits in the past. Reservations must be made through Interpark and tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets became available starting this Friday. For more information, visit the website of Changdeok Palace at www.cdg.go.kr or call 02-3668-2300. [CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION]