Hidden nook of spring beauty
Apr 03,2017
The rear garden of Nakseonjae within Changdeok Palace in central Seoul will be open for an hour on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from April 6 to 29, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration. Nakseonjae’s rear garden, although small, is known for its beauty but was off-limits in the past. Reservations must be made through Interpark and tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets became available starting this Friday. For more information, visit the website of Changdeok Palace at www.cdg.go.kr or call 02-3668-2300. [CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION]