Baekje and Silla relics found in five-story Pagoda

Reliquaries from the Five-story Stone Pagoda in Wanggung-ri, IksanUnified SillaJeonju, North JeollaNational Treasure No. 123These relics were found in 1965 in the platform and the roofstone of the first tier of the pagoda during the course of repairing the five-story stone pagoda (National Treasure No. 289) in Wanggung-ri, Iksan, which is known as the site of the Royal Palace of the Mahan Dynasty.The relics date back to a wide range of periods, i.e., from Baekje (18 B.C.-A.D. 660) to Unified Silla (668-935).A bronze standing statue of Buddha with a mandorla (Buddhist halo of light) and pedestal, along with a ceremonial hand bell, was found from the eastern part of the hole on the top side of the platform.The relics were securely contained in a double-walled reliquary.The inner compartment of the reliquary containing the green glass sarira bottle has a lid inscribed with lotus bud and bead patterns.