Baekje and Silla relics found in five-story Pagoda
Apr 03,2017
Name:
Reliquaries from the Five-story Stone Pagoda in Wanggung-ri, IksanPeriod:
Unified SillaLocation:
Jeonju, North JeollaStatus:
National Treasure No. 123
These relics were found in 1965 in the platform and the roofstone of the first tier of the pagoda during the course of repairing the five-story stone pagoda (National Treasure No. 289) in Wanggung-ri, Iksan, which is known as the site of the Royal Palace of the Mahan Dynasty.
The relics date back to a wide range of periods, i.e., from Baekje (18 B.C.-A.D. 660) to Unified Silla (668-935).
A bronze standing statue of Buddha with a mandorla (Buddhist halo of light) and pedestal, along with a ceremonial hand bell, was found from the eastern part of the hole on the top side of the platform.
The relics were securely contained in a double-walled reliquary.
The inner compartment of the reliquary containing the green glass sarira bottle has a lid inscribed with lotus bud and bead patterns.