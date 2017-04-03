Marathon mismanagement

I joined the Seoul International Marathon on March 19 and I am from Hong Kong.I would like to lodge a complaint about the poor arrangement and unresponsive replies concerning the race.The host refused to give me back the finisher T-shirt and ignored my emails about the issue. I learnt from my guesthouse manager that they only give the T-shirt to those who provide a Korea address on their application and prepare the shirts according to this number.However, I completed the marathon within the time limit, so why I am not entitled to the finisher T-shirt only because I do not have a Korean address?I finished within the five hour time limit, to be accurate in 4 hours 49 minutes and 57 seconds, and they simply refused to give me the finisher T-shirt. No note in English was given to explain that a Koran address was required.Had it been explained in English, I would not have left the address blank.Moreover, they do not allow me to provide a Korean address now. I found it extremely ridiculous for a so-called “gold label,” “international” marathon to have such a silly arrangement. I cannot comprehend why the finisher T-shirt was not distributed on the spot right after I finished and now I am unable to get it because I live outside Korea! How silly!In addition, I sent them a lot of emails but they were ignored. They told the manager at my guesthouse that they have tons of emails from people, I think many are asking the same thing I am asking for.I do not understand why they cannot arrange a T-shirt for me if I could give them a Korean address and they only said that the shirts were just for those in Korea.Is there any discrimination? Why couldn’t they add an order for the T-shirt? I am sure I am not the only one who wanted a T-shirt. They just did not do anything and said, “No, no, no, sorry,” etc.I requested to have their full address as I want to talk to them in person when I next visit Korea in April, but there was no reply at all. I felt totally disregarded by the host. They are not willing to help at all and actually they have done nothing. They just said sorry.I tried my best to finish with five hours and my leg is hurt now, I paid so much money to fly to Korea to run in this marathon but then I was treated like this.What’s the point here? It is definitely nonsense.After this race and being treated by the host in this way, I am extremely frustrated and disappointed with Korea, a place which I loved before. I am really ashamed by what they have arranged and said to me!*Citizen from Hong KongSuki