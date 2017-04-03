Not just about history (국문)

Presidential candidates have revealed their foreign policy and security policy plans. Rather than offering a big picture on strategy and their purposed direction, they seem to focus on the details. The Korea-Japan relationship is centered on the comfort women agreement made in December 2015. All presidential hopefuls advocate the termination or renegotiation of the agreement. Since Japan wants to maintain the agreement, the next administration is expected to experience friction with the Shinzo Abe government.
The comfort women agreement between Korea and Japan can be annulled. Since it is an agreement between the foreign ministers of the two countries, it is different from a treaty legally binding by international law. But the aftermath will be problematic. When a new administration scraps an agreement made by the predecessor, it affects trust between countries. The Korea-Japan relationship is already in a quagmire of distrust.
The agreement garnered international attention when it was signed. The Obama administration openly expressed its support, and the Trump administration may hold the same stance. When a bilateral agreement is reversed, continuity of agreements made by Korea could be doubted.
There are also realistic issues. Renegotiation is only possible when the other party agrees. Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida emphasizes that the implementation of the comfort women agreement is a responsibility of Korea and Japan for the international community. But Korean presidential candidates think otherwise. Even if the deal is renegotiated, there is no guarantee for a better outcome since the Abe government remains in power in Japan. Prime Minister Abe was criticized by his conservative base for his acknowledgement of the Japanese government’s accountability, his apology and allocation of 1 billion yen from government budget. There is little possibility that Abe would renegotiate. Diplomacy is a game that works when the other party is playing.
The candidates haven’t iterated the plan after discarding or renegotiating the agreement. The presidential candidates support the installation of comfort woman statue in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan. In protest, Japan called in the Japanese Ambassador to Korea in January and hasn’t sent him back. The foreign ministry said that it is generally not desirable to set up an installation in front of a diplomatic mission or consulate in the international community. A constructive alternative needs to be sought, such as a relocation, through consultation with local administrative agencies and civic groups. The core of the comfort women issue is the restoration of the dignity of the victims and healing the painful memories. If Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting president, settles the issue, the next administration would have wider range of options in Japan policy strategy. Reinforcing the alliance is insurance in the age of uncertainty. Korea-Japan relations should not be just about history. We need to discuss the future with the country that 50 million Koreans visit every year.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 1, Page 26
*The author is a Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
한국 대선주자들의 외교안보 정책 윤곽이 드러나고 있다. 전체적으로 어떤 방향으로 가겠다는 전략의 큰 그림보다는 각론에 치중해 있는 인상이다. 한·미 동맹이나 남북, 한·중 관계를 보는 시각은 다양하다. 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 배치는 찬반 의견이 뚜렷하다. 한·일 관계는 2015년 말 위안부 합의에 집중돼 있다. 유력 주자들은 한목소리로 파기나 재협상을 주장한다. 일본은 이 합의를 지켜야 한다는 입장인 만큼 한국의 미래 권력과 아베 신조 내각 간 진통이 예상된다.
한·일 위안부 합의는 파기가 가능하다. 양국 외교장관 간 합의인 만큼 국제법적 구속력이 있는 조약과 다르다. 문제는 파장이다. 새 정부가 전 정부의 외교 합의를 파기하면 국가 간 신뢰에 금이 간다. 가뜩이나 한·일 관계는 불신의 늪에 빠져 있다. 국가 신인도에 대한 영향도 짚어봐야 한다. 당시 합의는 국제적 큰 관심사였다. 오바마 미 행정부는 이 합의에 지지를 표명했다. 트럼프 행정부도 마찬가지다. 정권 교체가 양자 간 합의 번복으로 이어지면 국제사회에서 우리가 한 합의의 지속성은 의심받기 십상이다.
현실적인 문제도 있다. 재협상은 상대가 호응해야 이뤄진다. 일본 정부는 “위안부 합의 실시는 국제사회에 대한 한·일 양국의 책무”라고 강조한다(기시다 후미오 외상). 우리 대선주자들과 반대 방향이다. 설령 재협상이 이뤄져도 더 나은 결과물이 나온다는 보장도 없다. 일본은 아베 정권 그대로다. 아베 총리는 위안부 문제에 대한 일본 정부 책임 인정과 자신의 사죄, 이에 따른 정부 예산 10억 엔 갹출로 지지 기반인 보수 세력의 비판을 받았다. 그가 이 사안을 놓고 재협상에 나올 가능성은 없다고 봐야 한다. 외교는 상대가 있는 게임이다.
대선주자들은 합의 파기나 재협상 후의 대응 방안은 내놓지 않고 있다. 대일 정책의 틀이 없이 위안부 문제만 부각시키면 외교적 입지만 줄 수 있다. 대선주자들은 부산 일본 총영사관 앞 위안부 소녀상 설치를 옹호하는 입장이다. 일본은 이에 반발해 1월에 귀국한 주한 일본대사를 아직 복귀시키지 않고 있다. 외교부는 “국제사회에서 외교 공관이나 영사관 앞 조형물 설치는 바람직하지 않다는 게 일반적”이라고 밝혔다. 그렇다면 관할 지자체·시민단체와의 협의를 통해 상징적 장소 이전 등 발전적 대안을 모색할 필요가 있다. 위안부 문제의 원점은 피해자들의 존엄을 회복하고 오욕의 기억을 치유하는 일이다. 황교안 대통령 권한대행이 임기 내 이 문제를 매듭지으면 차기 정부의 대일 전략 선택지는 넓어질지 모른다.
지금 동아시아 정세는 불투명하다. ‘핵보유국 북한’이 현실화되고 있다. 미국 우선주의를 내건 트럼프 행정부의 대북 정책 재검토는 초미의 관심사다. 미·중 관계도 예측이 어렵다. 우방과의 관계 강화는 불확실성 시대의 보험이다. 과거사 문제가 한·일 관계 전체가 돼서는 곤란하다. 한 해 우리 국민 500만 명이 찾는 나라와의 미래 관계도 논의해봐야지 않겠는가.
오영환 도쿄총국장