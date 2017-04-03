Do you know, Tokyo? (국문)
소녀상 시비 걸며 독도 도발하는 일본의 양면성
Apr 03,2017
The Japanese government announced a new set of education guidelines requiring elementary and middle schools to teach that Takeshima (Dokdo in Korean) is Japanese territory. Last week, the state approved high school textbooks stating all the islets it claims as its own — Takeshima, Senkaku (Diaoyu in Chinese) and the Kuril — which the country is engaged in territorial disputes with Korea, China and Russia. Japanese authorities are teaching young minds that Dokdo is theirs, to be redeemed from Koreans, and is building anti-Korean sentiment, which could undermine bilateral relations.
Even when all the historic data states that Dokdo is Korean territory, rightists in Japan have persistently made claims over the islets in the East Sea during the last two decades. In 2001, it approved a textbook issued by a right-wing group glorifying invasions by the Imperial Japanese military.
In 2008, it issued a reference book for middle and high schools acknowledging there is a difference of opinion over Dokdo between Korea and Japan. Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led the rewriting of the peace constitution, the government orders teachers to teach students that Dokdo is theirs.
Japan’s perspective and behavior has become dangerously outrageous. The periodic repentant tone of past governments vanished in the Abe administration. Tokyo instead is picking fights with neighbors through distortions and heightened sovereignty claims. It cannot be expected to have a cooperative relationship with Korea with such contentious behavior.
Seoul accepted new terms to settle the “comfort women” issue and signed a military information sharing agreement with Tokyo, despite strong opposition at home. It made the choice for the sake of joint actions to contain North Korea and regional stability. But Tokyo is jeopardizing the fragile relationship through its provocations over Dokdo. It must stop its claims and provocations if it has any concern about our future relationship. A U.S. federal court last week killed a suit by a Japanese rightist group demanding the removal of a statue symbolizing comfort women in Glendale, California.
Tokyo must come to the awareness that history and truth do not change from stubborn insistence. It also should maintain a minimum of decency.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 1, Page 26.
일본 정부가 독도를 자국 영토라고 의무교육하도록 하는 초·중 과정 학습지도요령을 어제 확정 고시했다. 지난주엔 '센카쿠 열도(중국명 댜오위다오), 북방 4개 섬과 함께 독도가 일본의 고유영토'라고 기술한 고교 교과서를 무더기로 검정 통과시켰다. 학생들에게 한국에 대한 반감을 키우고, 독도가 “반드시 되찾아야 할 땅”이란 잘못된 인식을 심어줌으로써 독도의 분쟁지역화를 부추기겠다는 의도다. 한·일 관계의 뿌리를 뒤흔드는 위험한 발상이 아닐 수 없다.
독도가 대한민국의 고유영토임은 굳이 설명할 필요가 없는 사실이다. 그럼에도 일본은 2000년대 이후 우경화 흐름을 타고 집요하게 독도를 영토분쟁 대상으로 삼으려 시도해 왔다. 2001년 침략을 미화하는 군국주의 사관이 담긴 '새 역사 교과서를 만드는 모임' 교과서를 검정하고 2008년 '한국과 일본 간에 독도에 대한 주장에 차이가 있다'는 내용의 중학교 해설서를 발간했다. 급기야 '평화헌법' 개정을 추진하는 아베 정권이 교사들에게 '독도가 일본 땅이라고 반드시 가르치라'고 강제하기에 이른 상황이다.
용납하기 어려운 행태다. 과거사에 대한 일본의 태도는 오히려 퇴행하고 있다. 정권마다 한 번씩 하던 '반성한다'는 언급도 아베 정권에선 사라졌다. 그러면서 이웃나라의 역사와 주권을 송두리째 부인하는 새로운 갈등을 만들어 키우고 있다. 이런 이율배반적인 행태는 '한·미·일 동맹' 강화의 흐름과도 양립하기 어렵다.
한국은 이미 국내의 거센 반대 여론에도 불구하고 일본과의 위안부 합의와 군사정보교류협정을 수용했다. 북핵 대응과 동북아 정세의 안정을 위한 고육지책이었다. 하지만 일본의 독도 도발로 불안한 협력 관계마저 물거품이 될 위기에 처했다. 일본이 양국 관계의 진정한 미래를 생각한다면 독도 도발을 당장 중단해야 한다. 지난달 27일 미국 연방대법원은 캘리포니아주 글렌데일에 세워진 '평화의 소녀상' 철거를 요구하는 일본계 극우단체의 소송을 기각했다. 우긴다고 과거가 바뀌지 않는다는 사실, 국가 간에 넘어서는 안 될 선이 있다는 교훈을 일본 정부가 깨닫기 바란다.