Hong has much to prove (국문)

Veteran conservative politician and South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo on Friday was elected to run as the flag-bearer for the Liberty Korea Party, the former ruling party still reeling from the scandal of former President Park Geun-hye who was removed from office and currently placed behind bars before trial on corruption charges.
The party’s primary was boisterous with in-house struggles between members still loyal to Park and those trying to distinguish themselves from the disgraced president. Hong is an outspoken critic of Park, and his victory may have quenched any hopes for the revival of her supporters. Hong must try to regain confidence from the conservatives and set a new direction for them.
Hong called for the reuniting of the rightists. He may start courting other centrists and conservative members to form a joint front to challenge the liberals who are in a comfortable lead following the fall of Park. The mating and alliance move is unsurprising, given the gap with frontrunner Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party (DP). But the process must gain public interest and support. A reckless union for the sake of winning the presidential race won’t be enough to persuade the public.
Hong vowed to recreate the conservative party. But regaining public confidence won’t be that easy. When they supported the impeachment of the president, the people have turned their back not only on Park, but also on the corrupt mainstream that blindly followed her orders for selfish gains. The party is still heavily under the influence of Park and her clan. The party gets just half of the support ratio of the liberal DP in its traditional stronghold of Daegu and North Gyeongsang.
Although the party has lost its ruling status due to the removal of Park, the Liberal Korea Party holds the second largest seats, nearly 100, in the legislative after the DP. It cannot win back the skeptical voters by selling the former president or through a slander campaign.
Mudslinging and controversial comments could draw an ugly spotlight, but Hong must not expect a Trump-like upset from Korean voters. He must instead be true to the traditional values of the conservatives that prize morality, civility and responsibility. He must demonstrate how he can be serviceable and devoted to the nation’s revival and future.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 3, Page 26
홍준표 경남지사가 어제 자유한국당 대선후보로 선출됐다. 그동안 한국당 경선전은 ‘친박계 인적 청산’과 ‘범보수 단일화’를 놓고 친박, 비박 주자들이 대립하는 양상이었다. 비박계인 홍 후보가 승리했다는 건 한국당이 오랜 친박 패권의 패거리 정치에서 벗어날 계기란 점에서 나름의 의미가 있다. 보수 재건을 내건 그가 올바른 보수의 비전을 세우고 실천하는 데 대의를 앞세우길 기대한다.
홍 후보는 취임 일성으로 ‘우파 대결집’을 호소했다. 이에 따라 ‘보수 후보 단일화’ 내지 ‘보수·중도 연대’ 움직임이 본격적·공개적으로 시작될 것으로 보인다. 대선을 앞두고 정파 간 연대나 후보 단일화 논의가 나오는 건 어찌 보면 자연스러운 측면이 있다. 더구나 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표의 독주 체제가 워낙 강하다 보니 대선 구도 자체를 바꾸려는 시도와 노력이 이어지는 것도 현실이다. 중요한 건 국민 공감, 국민 감동이다. ‘묻지마 단일화’가 아닌 명분과 원칙으로 신뢰를 얻어야만 단일화나 연대의 파괴력이 생긴다.
그는 이를 염두에 둔 듯 “우리 당은 나를 중심으로 새로운 당으로 거듭나겠다”고 다짐했다. 지켜볼 일이다. 권력자를 중심으로 똘똘 뭉쳐 부패한 기득권에 집착하는 박근혜식 보수는 국민으로부터 탄핵당했다. 하지만 한국당은 친박 패권의 뿌리가 여전해 ‘도로 친박당’이란 평가를 받아 왔다. 그러니 텃밭인 대구·경북에서조차 지지율이 더불어민주당의 절반 수준에 머무는 지경인 게 오늘의 한국당이다.
한국당은 박근혜 전 대통령 파면으로 여당 지위를 잃었지만 100석 가까운 원내 2당이다. 경선전에서 보여주었듯이 ‘박근혜 마케팅’에나 의존하며 막말과 비방으로 대선전을 치르겠다면 곤란한 일이다. 거친 말로 잠시의 관심과 인기를 끌 수 있을지는 모른다. 하지만 ‘홍 트럼프’식의 좌충우돌뿐이라면 보수 세력의 대안과 중심으로 거듭나기는 어렵다. 도덕성과 품격, 책임감 같은 보수의 가치를 되새겨야 한다. 국가 미래와 보수 재건을 위해서라면 사욕을 버리고 헌신과 희생도 각오해야 길이 열린다.