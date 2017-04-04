Two new faces join the ‘Running Man’ cast

Comedian Yang Se-chan and actress Jeon So-min will join SBS TV’s popular weekend variety show “Running Man” as new emcees, the program’s producers said Monday.The new faces will bring the number of the program’s emcees to eight.“Running Man” has been widely popular at home and abroad since it first aired in July 2010. The program is often filmed overseas to bank on its pan-Asia popularity.The show features popular celebrities, including actor Lee Kwang-soo, comedian Yoo Jae-seok, singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo. Divided into teams, they compete in various missions that have been assigned to them. Yonhap