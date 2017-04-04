Park Geun-hye vs. Lula da Silva (국문)

On July 14, 2004, I met Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, then-president of Brazil, at a Samsung Electronics factory outside of Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lula, a former factory worker, was popular domestically and internationally. He was full of confidence. Hundreds of workers in blue uniforms came up to the escort line to see him. He approached them, grabbing hands and giving them pats on the back. Some even showed tears.
But on March 14, Lula stood trial as he was indicted last year for charges associated with bribery and obstruction of justice during his January 2003 to December 2010 presidency. At his first court appearance, he denied all charges. He reportedly was upset and aggressive. Outside the court, supporters gathered and shouted, “Lula! Brazil!” Still an influential politician, he has declared his candidacy for the presidential election in 2018.
Park Geun-hye was a woman of trust that represented conservatives. In December 2012, before the 18th presidential election, big data research company Daum Soft analyzed 31 million tweets related to the presidential election, and summed up her image as “a woman of trust.”
She was elected president, but now she is in custody. A poll by a newspaper company based in Daegu, her political stronghold, right before her arrest, showed that 49.5 percent of the respondents support her detention. In the last presidential election, Park earned 84.14 percent of the votes in the region, highest among the 17 metropolitan areas and provinces.
Former President Park will stand before the court once prosecutors indict her. What will she say? She is likely to deny all charges just as Lula did. Her supporters will still be shouting out “Park Geun-hye! Korea!”
Lula lost the little finger on his left hand in a factory accident. He did not even graduate from elementary school. Park Geun-hye was a daughter of a president and spent 18 years like a princess. The two former presidents have different backgrounds, but their fates are the same as they await judgment.
It is the voters who elected Lula and Park. While the two may have accomplished some, voters actually didn’t know who they really were were voted for. In an election, voters often make choices without understanding the candidates’ qualifications and characters. People are even less informed in the coming presidential election.
Less than 40 days are left until the May 9 election. Parties are making nominations, but voters don’t have enough time to learn about candidates. It is up to the voters to avoid picking someone like Lula or Park again. The only way is to exercise the rights and duties of the voters faithfully. Voters should make a prudent choice and watch the administration closely from day one.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 3, Page 30
*The author is the deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YUM TAE-JUNG
2004년 7월 14일. 브라질 상파울루 외곽에 있는 삼성전자 휴대전화 공장에서 당시 루이스 이나시우 룰라 다시우바(71) 대통령을 만난 적이 있다. 가난한 노동자 출신 대통령으로 국내외에서 상당한 인기를 누리던 때였다. 그의 얼굴을 밝았고 목소리에선 자신감이 묻어났다. 룰라를 더 가까이에서 보기 위해 파란색 작업복을 입은 수백 명의 여직원이 경호라인 바로 앞까지 몰려들었다. 그는 여직원들에게 다가가 손을 잡고 어깨를 두드려 주었다. 눈물을 흘리는 직원도 있었다.
그렇게 국민의 사랑을 받았던 룰라는 지난달 14일 법정에 섰다. 그는 재임(2003년 1월~2010년 12월) 중 뇌물수수ㆍ수사방해 등의 범죄와 연루된 혐의로 지난해 기소됐다. 이날은 첫 법정 출두다. 룰라는 모든 혐의를 부인했다. 화나 있었고 공격적인 자세였다고 외신은 전했다. 그날 법정 밖에선 지지자들이 “룰라! 브라질!”을 외쳤다. 그는 여전히 브라질의 유력 정치인이다. 2018년 대선 출마도 선언했다.
박근혜 전 대통령은 ‘보수를 대표하는 신뢰의 여성’이었다. 18대 대선을 앞둔 2012년 12월 초 빅데이터 분석업체 다음소프트가 당시 대선 연관 트윗 3100만 건을 분석해 뽑아낸 박 후보의 이미지였다. ‘신뢰의 여성’ 박근혜 후보는 이후 대통령이 됐지만 지금은 구치소에 수감돼 있다. 구속 직전 그의 정치적 고향인 대구의 한 신문사가 실시한 여론조사에선 구속 찬성이 절반(49.5%)에 달했다. 지난 대선에서 박 후보의 대구 득표율은 84.14%로 17개 광역시ㆍ도 가운데 가장 높았다. 박 전 대통령은 검찰의 기소 후 법정에 서게 될 것이다. 어떤 모습을 보일 것인가. 어떤 발언을 할 것인가. 룰라처럼 모든 혐의를 부인할 가능성이 크다. 법정 밖에서는 지지자들이 아마도 “박근혜! 대한민국!”을 외치고 있을 것이다. 룰라는 왼쪽 새끼손가락이 없다. 어린 시절 선반공으로 일하다 잘렸다. 초등학교도 졸업하지 못했다. 박근혜는 대통령의 딸로, 사실상 공주로 18년을 살았다. 두 전직 대통령은 출신이 그렇게 다르지만 정상에서 바닥으로 추락해 법의 심판을 앞둔 닮은꼴이 됐다.
룰라와 박 전 대통령을 뽑은 것은 유권자다. 두 사람 모두 나름의 성과가 있겠지만 결과적으론 어떤 인물인지 잘 모르고 뽑은 것이다. 정상적인 선거 때도 후보의 자질과 품성을 제대로 모르고 투표하는 경우가 많다. 이번 대선은 그럴 가능성이 더 크다. 다음달 9일이니 40일도 남지 않았다. 각 당 후보가 속속 결정되고 있지만 진짜 어떤 인물인지 제대로 알 시간이 부족하다. 깜깜이 선거가 될 수 있다. 제2의 룰라ㆍ박근혜를 피하는 건 유권자의 몫이다. 유권자로서 권리와 의무를 잘 행사하는 것 외엔 다른 방법이 없다. 새 대통령 임기가 시작하는 5월 10일은 공교롭게도 ‘유권자의 날’이다. 꼼꼼히 살펴 투표하고 임기 첫날부터 유권자로서 잘 감시하라는 뜻이라고 생각하자.
