On a path to self-destruction (국문)
Apr 04,2017
The Choson Sinbo, the media outlet of a pro-North Korea group in Japan Chochongryon (The General Association of North Korean Residents in Japan) argued that claims that Pyongyang had been behind the assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were a conspiracy. Since the paper advocates for the Pyongyang regime, we cannot know what Kim and his followers will do with the body of the deceased, which arrived in Pyongyang on March 31.
All the evidence suggests that North Korean spies had orchestrated the killing of Kim at Kuala Lumpur airport in February. Out of the ten suspects, eight were North Korea nationals, except for the two women who carried out the mission using VX nerve agent, an internationally-banned toxic.
Malaysian authorities who confirmed that Pyongyang was the mastermind behind the deadly attack were forced to hand over the body and remaining suspects to North Korea in exchange for nine Malaysian citizens held hostage in Pyongyang by North Korean authorities.
Nine Malaysian citizens, including diplomats, were held in North Korea following the diplomatic spat over the assassination claims. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak succumbed to Pyongyang’s demand fearing a political blow ahead of snap elections in the country.
The assassination will remain an unsolved issue now that Kim Jong-nam’s body and the suspects involved in the assassination are all in the hands of North Korea. The case set a poor precedent of a state surrendering to the notorious bullying of North Korea. Although the safety of its nationals was at risk, Malaysian authorities should have studied other options.
It is also a pity that Seoul, though a third party, failed to help find a breakthrough, given the significance of the assassination. But Kim Jong-un should know that his blatant and inhumane ways will carry a dear cost. Regardless of its claims, the world knows North Korea was behind the merciless killing and resorted to savage intimidation to close the case. Its actions only added to its list of brutalities and violation of human rights and international rules.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 3, Page 30
김정은 정권의 나팔수인 일본 조선총련 기관지 조선신보가 "김정남 암살의 북한 배후설은 모략"이라는 억지 주장을 폈다. 조선신보가 북한 입장을 대변해온 점으로 미뤄 지난달 31일 평양에 도착한 김정남의 시신을 이용해 김정은 정권이 어떤 장난을 칠지 두렵다.
지난 2월 말레이시아에서 피살된 김정남이 북한 공작원의 사주로 변을 당했다는 것은 삼척동자도 알 수 있는 일이다. 말레이시아 당국이 밝혔듯 10명의 용의자 중 독극물을 뿌린 베트남과 인도네시아 여성 2명을 제외한 나머지 8명 전원이 북한인이라는 사실은 이를 웅변해 준다.
그런데도 말레이시아 당국이 김정남의 시신뿐 아니라 용의자들의 신병도 북한에 넘긴 것은 전적으로 인질 협박 때문이었다.
북한은 사건의 배후 문제로 논란이 일자 외교관 등 자국 거주 말레이시아인 9명을 평양에 억류했다. 결국 조기 총선을 앞둔 나집 라작 말레이시아 총리가 정치적 타격을 걱정한 나머지 북한의 위협에 무릎을 꿇은 것이다.
김정남의 시신과 용의자들이 북한으로 넘겨지면서 세계적 이목을 끌었던 이번 사건이 미궁에 빠질 게 거의 확실하다. 이는 북한에 막무가내식 인질 협박도 통한다는 잘못된 선례를 남겼다는 점에서 몹시 우려스럽다. 자국민의 안전이 달린 일이기에 어쩔 수 없는 측면이 있다고 해도, 말레이시아 정부가 그토록 무력하게 백기를 들었다는 건 유감스러운 일이다.
비록 당사국은 아니지만 남북 문제와 관련된 김정남의 중요성을 고려해 볼 때 우리 정부도 사태가 이렇게 안 되도록 모종의 역할을 해야 했지 않았나 하는 아쉬움도 남는다.
물론 가장 비난받아야 할 건 김정은 정권이다. 인질 협박이란 비열한 방법으로 잠시 사건을 덮을 수 있을지는 모른다. 하지만 이는 손바닥으로 하늘을 가리려는 격이다. 아무리 북한이 우겨도 국제사회는 누구의 소행인지 뻔히 알고 있다. 백주 대낮에 천인공노할 암살 사건을 저지른 것도 모자라 인질 협박으로 이를 호도하려는 뻔뻔스러운 행위는 북한 정권의 고립과 멸망을 자초할 뿐이다.