KT, Korea’s second-largest telecommunications provider, conducts a holographic video call at its headquarters in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Monday. The call was made between KT CEO Hwang Chang-gyu and Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam, who was in New Jersey, through a global 5G trial network. The two telecom companies have been jointly developing a high-speed cellular network to succeed 4G. Monday’s test was the first live holographic video call conducted over 5G. [KT]