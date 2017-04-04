Mirae Asset chairman Park will donate his dividends

Park Hyun-joo, founder and chairman of the financial brokerage Mirae Asset Group, will donate the 1.6 billion won ($1.4 million) he earned from dividend payments in 2016 as agreed on during the company’s shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.His donation will be used for social welfare projects including funding the regional children’s center and scholarships through the brokerage firm’s foundation, Mirae Asset Global Investment said on Monday,Park has been donating his dividends yearly since 2010, which now amount to 20 billion won.By Lee Ho-jeong