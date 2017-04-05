Seo Taiji readies anniversary show

Legendary South Korean pop artist Seo Taiji will hold a concert in September celebrating 25 years of his trailblazing career, concert organizers said Tuesday.The one-day concert will be held on Sept. 2 at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in southern Seoul, said Lotte Card Co., the concert’s sponsor.The company has uploaded a teaser image on its Facebook account.The show is part of Lotte Card’s cultural marketing project named “MOOV Soundtrack.” Last year, the credit card company organized a joint concert between veteran ballad crooner Shin Seung-hun and dance music icon Park Jin-young.With a background in underground rock music, Seo Taiji made his mainstream debut as lead singer of the boy band “Seo Tai-ji & Boys” in 1992 and went on to produce several mega-hit albums, earning the moniker “President of Culture.” After his group disbanded in 1996, Seo went on to a successful solo career. Yonhap