Dating rumors catch up to couple

Actor Lee Joon-gi and actress Jeon Hye-bin have confirmed dating rumors that have followed them for three years.The management company that is home to both actors, Namoo Actors, confirmed the rumors yesterday through an official statement.“Lee and Jeon met as co-workers during 2014 drama ‘Gunman in Joseon,’ and remained good friends when dating rumors first surfaced. The two started dating in the early part of last year.”The actors have repeatedly told the press in the past that they were only friends. However, a number of recent reports speculated they were more than friends, after the findings of fans online who investigated the social media accounts of the two actors.Netizen investigators are known for often uncovering the deepest secrets of celebrities, having a track record of finding evidence of celebrities dating speculations which many later admit to be true.Romance rumors of the two began to resurface after netizens found the two wearing the same necklace, with a pendant of a key, on each of their personal social media accounts.Another finding of the online sleuths surfaced after several eyewitness accounts of Lee and Jeon working out at the same fitness club emerged.The dating rumors have popped up a total of four times over the last three years and each time the actors’ agency was quick to deny any speculation.By Kim Jung-kyoon