2017.4.5 Ticket

Korean traditional musician Lee Hee-moon and jazz band Prelude, who have often performed together, will fuse traditional music with jazz again for the upcoming stage of “Korean Man” at the LG Arts Center. See MUSIC. [NATIONAL THEATER OF KOREA]

MUSICLotte Concert HallApril 7: Praised as one of the most delicate conductors in authentic Italian operas, Italian conductor Riccardo Muti is conducting songs written by Verdi with the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra and Vittoria Yeo, who was called the “Cinderella of Opera” by Muti. This concert is the first concert in which all of the songs are from Verdi. The program consists of songs from the Shakespeare play “Macbeth.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won ($36) to 220,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Blue Square, Samsung Card HallApril 9: Guitar supergroup Generation Axe, consisting of five guitarists - Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi - are performing in Korea. Formed by the famous guitar technician Steve Vai, Generation Axe is a big name for rock and metal music fans.The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won to 132,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Blue Square, Samsung Card HallApril 15: Praised as the “Madonna of Korea,” the legendary singer and dancer Kim Wan-sun is holding a solo concert. She is known for her distinctive appearance and funky dance moves. Her hits span the genres of pop, ballad, rock and even Latin. Her career has also been very diverse, as she has worked in design and acting.The concert begins at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 110,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3LG Arts CenterApril 18: A collaboration between Korean traditional music performer Lee Hee-moon and jazz band Prelude, this project has received positive reviews for creating a harmony between Asian and Western cultures.The show will be unique, as between performances, there will be a session where actors share puns and jokes with each other and communicate freely with the audience.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 99,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Lotte Concert HallApril 20: The man who has often been credited with the modern popularization of piano music, the French pianist Richard Clayderman, is having a recital in Korea. His most popular hits are “Ballad Pour Adeline,” “Les Flours Sauvages,” and “A Comme Amour.” For the first time, 10 string players from an orchestra are expected to play alongside the pianist.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Olympic Park, Olympic HallApril 22-23: This concert will feature Korea’s hottest R&B and hip-hop artists. On Saturday, Zion.T, Dean, and Crush will perform. Zion T. is known for his hit song “Yanghwa Bridge.”Also, popular singers from the 90s, such as Koyote and DJ Doc will perform on Sunday.The concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets cost 99,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5, exit 3Kyung Hee University, Grand Peace PalaceApril 28-29: The stars of the popular JTBC program “Phantom Singer,” including the three groups that made it to the final round, are holding a concert for fans.The show has made the genre of classical crossover quartets popular in Korea and has brought a renewed interest in the world of classical music. The groups will perform songs that have hit the top spot on the music charts in Korea.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on April 28 and 5 p.m. on the 29th.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 110,000 won.Hoegi Station, line No. 1, exit 1Lotte Concert HallApril 29: Professor of College of Music at Ewha Womans University, organist Kim Hee-sung will show off the colorful variations of the pipe organ. Combining organ with orchestra and jazz music, she will show videos and pictures to accompany the performances.She will play pieces from J.S. Bach, such as “Prelude and Fugue in a minor, BWV 543,” and “Sinfonia - Cantata ‘We Thank Thee, God’, BWV 29 (arr. Frank Speller)”. F.S Liszt’s “Prelude and Fugue on B-A-C-H, S. 529,” and Russian composer M. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” will also be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1THEATERNational Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterApril 5-9: Based on the famous Spanish novel written by Miguel de Cervantes, this ballet performance by the Universal Ballet is filled with flamboyant and dazzling moves.The performance consists of authentic Spanish dances and also provides an exotic experience for the audience.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 100,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 6Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterApril 6-9: R. Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” and G. Puccini’s “Il Tabarro” portray the coldness of a life facing death. The first opera depicts the life of Canio, who murders his wife as he obsesses over her.The second opera depicts the life of a couple, the tragic story of their baby’s death and the wife’s secret affair. It is known as Puccini’s masterpiece, as the storyline and the music go hand in hand with the cold ambience of the opera.The opera starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 3 p.m. on weekends.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Chungmu Arts CenterApril 15 to June 18: This musical is a love story between an average housewife, Francesca, living in Iowa, and a National Geographic photographer, Robert, who visited the town for his work.For the role of Francesca, the Korean singer and actor Ock Joo-hyun will be in stage.She is known for her roles in musicals such as “Sweeney Todd.”The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterTo April 23: In celebration of Seoul Metropolitan Theater’s 20 years, the theater company will present “The Pretenders.”The story centers around the historic conflict between Hakon, Skule and Nikolas, who represent the monarchy, the noblemen, and the church, respectively.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Tuesdays.Tickets range from 20,000 to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8LG Arts CenterApril 27-30: “La Verita,” written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the man behind the famous Cirque du Soleil, will be coming to Seoul next month.Inspired by the discovery of a large canvas Salvador Dali pained in 1944, Pasca’s so-called “art circus show” of “La Verita,” according to international critics, is a “poetic and acrobatic journey into surrealism.”Prior to the shows in Seoul, the troupe will perform in Ulsan on April 21 and 22 and then go on to other cities after Seoul, including Daejeon on May 5 and Daegu on May 10.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 100,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallMay 27 to July 23: Known as the second-longest-running musical in the history of Broadway, the touring reproduction of the cast of popular musical “Chicago” is coming to Korea. Known for its social satire of the 1920s, this musical portrays the prison life of the inmates in Cook County prison.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Charlotte TheaterTo June 25: Broadway’s touring production of the popular musical “Dreamgirls” will be visiting Korea in April. Featuring favorite songs such as “Listen,” “One Night Only,” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Korean fans will be able to experience these hits and more sung by the new cast.The story follows the African-American trio of Deena, Effie and Lorrell, who repeatedly fail auditions to become singers. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3FESTIVALOlympic Park 88, Jandi MadangApril 23: Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held for the fourth time. Famous female singers such as Lee Hyo-ri and Yojo have also participated in the festival in the past.The one-day festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists within a wide range of genres.This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists. Norah Jones’ visit to Seoul in 2012 sold out, and her song “Don’t Know Why” is a favorite among Korean fans. Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai, pictured above, as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.