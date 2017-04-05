A storm caused by two memoirs (국문)

Recently published memoirs of former president Chun Doo-hwan and his wife Lee Soon-ja stirred the Gwangju community. The very people who are the assailants of the May 18 Democratization Movement describe themselves as “victims of May 18.”
In the “Chun Doo Hwan Memoir” published on April 3, 86-year-old Chun described himself as “an offering in the shaman ritual for healing and consolation of May 18.” He argued, “I had to bear the cross as becoming the president before the shock of May 18 subsided was my original sin.” He claimed that he was a scapegoat to console the victims of May 18 as he became the president afterward.
His wife, 78-year-old Lee Soon-ja, published a memoir on March 24, “You Are Not Lonely,” which also offended the victims of Gwangju. Lee wrote, “My husband and I are in fact falsely accused victims as well,” denying that Chun is responsible for the violent suppression and giving the order to fire.
On the resignation of President Choi Kyu-hah, who was forced to step down by the new military power in 1980, Lee claimed that Choi suggested her husband should succeed the presidency.
With Chun and Lee publishing memoirs that deny responsibility for military suppression of the Gwangju democratization movement, the May 18 Memorial Foundation and other civil groups are fiercely protesting. They wrote memoirs to avoid accountability and they are being criticized for seriously hurting the victims of the May 18 democratization movement.
The memoirs are controversial as their claims deny not only the fact-finding efforts and prosecution’s investigation but also the Supreme Court’s ruling. In April 1997, the Supreme Court made a final decision on the May 18 Democratization Movement and the Coup d’état of December 12, finding Chun guilty of murder for the purpose of rebellion.
Also, related groups criticize Chun for calling the May 18 Democratization Movement the “Gwangju Incident” repeatedly in the book.
Related groups question the timing and background of the publications by Chun and Lee. They feel that the memoirs are not unrelated to the movement of those on the far right to unite in the aftermath of impeachment and detainment of former president Park Geun-hye.
May 18 Memorial Foundation’s Kim Yang-rae said that the memoirs are full of lies by the criminal responsible for murder and rebellion, and their shameless denial of the massacre of civilians have made the victims cry once again.
전두환(86) 전 대통령 부부가 최근 잇따라 출간한 회고록 때문에 광주 지역사회가 들끓고 있다. 1980년 광주 5·18민주화운동의 가해자로 지목돼 온 당사자 측이 자신들을 ‘5·18 희생자’로 표현해서다.
전 전 대통령은 3일 출간한 『전두환 회고록』(자작나무숲)에서 자신을 ‘5·18의 치유와 위무를 위한 씻김굿의 제물이 됐다’고 표현했다. “5·18의 충격이 가시기 전에 대통령이 된 게 원죄가 됨으로써 십자가(제물)를 지게 됐다”고도 주장했다. 자신이 5·18 직후 대통령이 됨으로써 5·18을 치유하는 희생양이 됐다는 의미다.
전 전 대통령의 부인 이순자(78)씨가 지난달 24일 출간한 회고록 『당신은 외롭지 않다』란 책도 5월 광주 피해자들에게 생채기를 남겼다. 이씨는 이 책에서 “우리 내외도 사실 5·18 사태의 억울한 희생자”라고 주장했다. 5·18의 책임과 당시 발포 명령자가 전 전 대통령이라는 의혹을 단호하게 부인했다.
이씨는 80년 당시 신군부의 강압에 의해 하야한 최규하 대통령의 퇴진에 대해서도 “최 전 대통령이 남편에게 후임이 돼 줄 것을 권유했다”고 서술했다.
전 전 대통령 부부가 비슷한 시기에 부창부수(夫唱婦隨) 격으로 나란히 회고록을 발간해 ‘광주 진압 책임’을 부정하는 주장을 하자 5·18기념재단과 5월 단체들은 크게 반발하고 있다. 5·18에 대한 반성은커녕 회고록을 출간해 책임을 회피하고 나선 데 대해 “가해자들이 자서전을 통해 5월 영령들에게 씻을 수 없는 상처를 주고 있다”는 원망이 쏟아지고 있다.
전 전 대통령 부부의 주장은 80년 이후 진상 규명과 검찰 조사는 물론이고 대법원 판결까지 무시하는 대목이 있어 논란이 예상된다. 대법원은 5·18과 12·12 사건에 대한 확정판결(1997년 4월) 당시 전 전 대통령에 대한 내란 목적 살인 혐의를 인정했다.
전 전 대통령이 회고록에서 ‘5·18민주화운동’을 ‘광주사태’라고 수차례 표현한 것도 5월 단체들의 반발을 사고 있다. “참회록을 써야 할 사람들이 변명록을 써 놓았다”는 지적이다.
5월 단체들은 전 전 대통령 부부가 잇따라 책을 출판한 시기와 배경을 놓고 의문을 제기하고 있다. 박근혜 전 대통령의 파면·구속으로 우익세력이 결집하려는 움직임을 보이는 시점과 무관하지 않다고 보는 것이다.
김양래 5·18기념재단 상임이사는 “회고록은 내란 살인 범죄자의 거짓망발”이라며 “5·18 당시 민간인을 무차별 학살하고 이제 범죄 회피까지 하는 후안무치한 행위로 5·18 영령들을 또 한 번 울리고 있다”고 지적했다.
최경호 내셔널부 기자