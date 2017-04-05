Scrap the regulation first (국문)
인터넷은행의 ‘은산분리’ 족쇄부터 걷어내라
Apr 05,2017
The first around-the-clock Internet-only bank has begun service in Korea. K Bank is completely without a brick-and-mortar presence. Opening an account requires only a download of the app and submission of an electronic identification card. The receiver’s bank account details are required to transmit money. A phone number will do.
Customers can withdraw money by visiting the 10,000 GS25 convenient stores across the nation. They can also deposit or withdraw money simply by typing an account number and without the usual plastic card. The bank obviously can offer better rates than their brick-and-mortar counterparts.
The banking services sound great, but their sustainability remains questionable. K Bank was founded with an initial fund of 250 billion won ($224 million) from a consortium of technology and financial institutions, but much of it was spent on infrastructure and needs additional funding to extend to the bigger population with cheaper loans. But recapitalization is impossible because current banking law caps non-banking ownership at 10 percent. The law is kept to prevent chaebol ownership of banks.
But the law is outdated when the boundaries of banking and non-banking sectors have long been eliminated through the advance of technology. Fintech has become commonplace. There are more than 20 internet-only banks in the United States. Japan also runs online banking services and China has provided them since last year.
A bill proposing to revise the law to allow ICT companies up to 50 percent equity has been submitted to the National Assembly. If a bank cannot run smoothly due to lack of funds, there could be a bigger financial risk. Local banks’ competitiveness is worse than banks in Africa because their activities are restrained by too many regulations. The regulations on online banking should be the first to go.
연중무휴 24시간 영업하는 국내 제1호 인터넷전문은행 K뱅크가 출범했다. K뱅크는 계좌를 개설할 때도 은행에 갈 필요가 없다. 스마트폰 앱(애플리케이션)에 신분증만 찍어 올리면 공인인증서 없이 계좌를 만들 수 있어서다. 경조사비를 보낼 때도 좋다. 상대방 계좌번호를 몰라도 ‘퀵송금’ 서비스를 통해 문자메시지만으로 상대방 계좌에 송금할 수 있다. 현금을 찾을 때는 은행보다 더 많은 전국 1만여 GS25 편의점에 가면 된다. 체크카드 없이도 계좌번호만 입력해 입출금하는 무카드 서비스도 있다. 인터넷은행은 점포와 창구인력이 없으니 시중은행보다 예ㆍ적금 금리가 높고 대출금리는 낮다.
이렇게 편리한 금융서비스를 제공하지만 잘 굴러갈지는 미지수다. ‘은산(銀産)분리 족쇄’에 사로잡혀 있어 자본금 조달에 어려움을 겪고 있어서다. K뱅크는 자본금 2500억원으로 출범했지만 시스템 구축 등에 이미 상당액을 썼기 때문에 곧 증자에 나서야 한다. 하지만 은행에 대한 산업자본의 소유한도 10%(의결권은 4%)에 묶여 있다. 재벌의 계열 은행 돈 빼먹기를 방지한다는 취지에서 정치권이 은산분리 원칙을 고수하면서다.
하지만 이런 규제는 시대착오적이다. 4차 산업혁명으로 금융산업에도 정보통신기술(ICT)을 이용한 핀테크(금융+기술)가 본격화하면서 금융서비스의 디지털화는 거스를 수 없는 대세가 되고 있다. 미국은 인터넷은행이 20개가 넘는다. 일본도 오래전에 인터넷은행이 출범했고, 중국에서도 지난해부터 인터넷은행이 잇따라 출범하고 있다.
현재 국회에 ICT 기업만이라도 보유지분을 50%까지 허용해 달라는 법안이 발의돼 있는 이유도 여기에 있다. 기술 변화에 따른 시대적 대세이기 때문이다. 더구나 자본금 확충이 어려우면 운영자금 부족으로 자칫 대형 금융사고가 날 수도 있다. 과도한 금융 규제가 국내 은행 경쟁력을 우간다보다 뒤떨어지게 만들었다는 것은 널리 알려진 사실이다. 한국이 금융후진국에서 맴돌지 않으려면 인터넷은행만이라도 규제의 족쇄부터 풀어줘야 할 것이다.