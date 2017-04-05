Fighting yesterday’s wars (국문)

It is shocking that our military’s wartime operational plan was hacked by North Korea. The Ministry of National Defense discovered the hacking of its defense computing network by North Korea in early December, but kept mum about the full implications citing an ongoing investigation of the incident. The bombshell truth has recently been reported by local media.
The wartime operational plan contains guidelines for our military activities during a war with North Korea. We are dumbfounded that such sensitive military information was leaked to North Korean hackers. More shocking is our military authorities’ consistent effort to cover up such a grave case of hacking until the media reported it.
Even though North Korea began to hack our military computing networks from Sept. 23, 2016, our military only discovered it on Dec. 5 . In other words, it was not able to detect the North’s persistent cyberattacks for more than two months. It turned out that North Korea implanted malicious code on a total of 3,200 personal computers connected to our defense computing network — 700 PCs inside the military compound and 2,500 PCs outside of it. Defense Minister Han Min-koo’s PC also was infected with the malicious code.
The malicious code is aimed at procuring the sensitive military information Pyongyang desires to see. Nevertheless, our defense ministry kept silent.
The lead-up to the hacking only makes us more surprised. From the beginning, our military did not separate its defense computing network from the Internet or conduct regular security checkups. Control of the network was anything but safe and secure. As the hacking began at the Defense Integrated Data Center (DIDC), which is responsible for keeping all types of military information, the Defense Security Command and the National Intelligence Service are focusing on investigations of the Cyber Command in charge of overseeing the DIDC.
But defense ministers must take the lion’s share of the blame for the leaks. They not only neglected to reinforce our military’s cyberwar capabilities, but also appointed unqualified generals as head of the Cyber Command. In comparison, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army boasts 100,000 soldiers with expertise in cyberwarfare while North Korea has 6,000. Our military has only 600. In this day and age, our defense ministers did little to enhance our cyberwar capabilities.
Future wars will be carried out by robots and automated systems based on computer networks, which are easy targets for hacking. North Korea’s cyberattacks doubled last year. China is increasingly tempted to take advantage of its top-notch cyberwar capability. Our defense ministry must do its best to raise our military’s cyberwar power.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 5, Page 30
북한의 해킹으로 국방전산망에 있던 전시작전계획이 탈취당한 사실이 뒤늦게 알려졌다. 국방부는 지난해 12월 초에 국방전산망이 해킹당한 것을 파악했지만 지금까지 수사 중이라는 이유로 말을 아껴 왔다. 그러다가 언론 보도로 작전계획 유출이 확인된 것이다. 작전계획은 북한의 침공에 대비한 군사 2급 비밀로 전시에 우리 군의 행동요령이 담겨 있는 중요한 문서다. 그런 비밀자료가 북한에 빠져나갔다니 충격이 아닐 수 없다. 또한 이러한 사실을 숨기고만 있는 국방 당국의 행태는 한심한 수준을 넘어 안타깝다.
북한의 국방전산망 해킹은 지난해 9월 23일 시작됐다. 국방부가 인지한 것은 12월 5일이었다. 국방부는 두 달 이상 까맣게 모르고 있었다. 북한의 악성코드에 감염된 군 PC는 국방망에 연결된 내부용 700대와 외부 인터넷용 2500대 등 모두 3200대였다. 이 가운데는 한민구 국방부 장관의 PC도 포함돼 있다. 악성코드에 감염된 PC는 북한이 원하는 자료를 외부로 유출하도록 돼 있다. 하지만 국방부는 얼마나 많은 군사비밀이 빠져나갔는지 입을 다물고 있다. 공개될 경우 국민적 비난과 국제적 망신을 우려해서인가.
해킹 과정을 보면 절로 혀가 차진다. 사이버 보안 절차인 ▶인터넷과 국방망 분리 ▶보안점검 ▶전산망 관제 등이 전혀 지켜지지 않았다. 이 가운데 하나만 이뤄졌어도 해킹을 막을 수 있었다. 해킹이 시작된 곳도 군의 모든 정보를 보관하는 국방통합데이터센터(DIDC)였다. 이 때문에 국군기무사와 국가정보원이 DIDC를 관리하는 사이버사령부만 집중 조사하고 있다. 그러나 정작 책임져야 할 사람은 국방부 장관이다. 그동안 사이버 능력 향상에 소홀해서다.
사이버사령부가 창설된 2010년 이후 사령관만 여섯 번째다. 그것도 곧 전역할 사이버 문외한을 사령관에 임명해 왔다. 중국군은 사이버 인력이 10만 명이고 북한도 6000명이지만 우리 군은 고작 600명이다. 사이버 전력을 육성하지도 않았다. 국방부의 사이버 정책도 사이버 작전에 어두운 정보화기획관에게 맡겨 두고 있다.
장차 전쟁은 네트워크를 기반으로 하는 자동화·무인화·로봇화로 이뤄진다. 모두 해킹 대상이다. 북한의 사이버 해킹도 지난해 두 배로 증가했다. 중국은 사이버를 핵처럼 활용하는 추세다. 이제부터라도 국방부는 정신을 바짝 차리고 사이버 보안과 정책에 모든 신경을 집중하기 바란다. 어느 때보다 사이버 리더십이 중요한 시기다.