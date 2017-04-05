Listed companies’ profit expected to increase 23%

The combined operating profit of listed firms in Korea is expected to rise 23 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, helped by strong sales of big technology companies, an industry survey showed Tuesday.According to the survey by FNGuide, the combined operating profit of listed firms is forecast to stand at 41.5 trillion won ($37.2 billion) for the January-March period, compared with 33.6 trillion won for the same quarter last year.In particular, the combined net profit of technology firms, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is expected to jump 80.73 percent year on year to 13.4 trillion won, the survey showed. YONHAP