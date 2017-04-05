Former sex slave dies, 38 now remain

Lee Soon-deok

Another South Korean victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery died Tuesday, a local civic group said.The Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said Lee Soon-deok died at around 7:30 a.m. at the age of 99.Her death leaves only 38 surviving victims of Japan’s brutal wartime crime. Initially, 238 women were on the list of government-registered former sex slaves.Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, many of them Korean, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during World War II. Japan colonized Korea from 1910-45.Yonhap