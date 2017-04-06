Stop the shortsighted revamp (국문)

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is often referred to as a group of “economic prosecutors.” But in fact, it is more powerful as it also serves as a “court of first instance.” The impact of its decisions also goes beyond borders. For patent abuse, Qualcomm, a U.S. multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, was fined 1 trillion won ($889.4 million), and its business model was shaken. Airbnb, a lodging-sharing service, was ordered to modify the unfair refund policy and changed the terms and conditions that applied to its worldwide operation.
So the commission is a coveted assignment among young civil servants. Last year, three of the top five scorers in the civil service examination in the economic and finance sections applied for a position at the FTC. Naturally, higher agencies like the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Financial Services Commission’s prides were hurt. Some criticized the young elites for being materialistic, as working for the FTC does not involve overtime and leads to more opportunities after retirement.
But the choices of the incoming officials should not be disparaged. Just like businesses, government ministries have ups and downs. Lately, agencies like the FTC that serve as referees are favored over divisions that serve as “players” or “coaches,” since government ministries are increasingly short of means to intervene in the private sector.
Last year, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and other agencies were in a panic over the Alpha Go and AI shock. They could not handle the questions on how they would respond to the AI revolution. In the end, they came up with a makeshift plan with leftover R&D budget.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) was even more pathetic as it tried to save Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. The time has past when it could twist the arms of a few banks, and it has to persuade creditors and investors to no avail. When threats like “take the rescue plan or lose money” didn’t work, the FSC started to beg.
Incoming officials must have detected the trend and chose a post where they would serve for decades. In the presidential election campaign, candidates are proposing to reshuffle the government organization. But disappointingly, their views and plans are not as insightful as those of incoming officials. Their plans lack long-term ideas to enhance competitiveness. It seems to be the same, outdated, pretentious reorganization. Perhaps they think the new organization will only last five years.
Most of all, the order of things is not right. The FTC was awarded the enforcement of the year prize by a renowned international journal. But the honor was stained as the commission was involved in the Choi Soon-sil scandal. Qualcomm argues that the FTC’s ruling was a result of helping Samsung. It originated from a call from the Blue House.
Even with good intentions, pressure from the Blue House makes officials stretch their power, distort policies and leads to bad moves. Before discussing a government organizational reshuffle, the Blue House secretariat needs to be completely overhauled. That is the right order.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 5, Page 30
*The author is a deputy business and industrial news editor of JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
공정거래위원회는 흔히 ‘경제 검찰’로 불린다. 실상은 그보다 세다. 검찰은 물론 1심 법원 역할도 하기 때문이다. 결정의 파급력도 국경을 넘는다. ‘특허 갑질’을 하다 공정위의 제재를 받은 퀄컴은 1조원의 과징금을 맞은 건 물론 사업 모델 자체가 흔들리고 있다. 또 숙박 공유 업체 에어비앤비는 불공정한 환불 규정을 시정하라는 명령을 받고 전 세계에 적용하는 약관을 통째로 바꾸기로 했다.
그러니 젊은 공무원들 사이에서 '뜨는' 부처다. 지난해에는 행정고시 재경직 성적 최상위자 다섯 명 중 세 명이 공정위를 지원해 화제가 됐다. ‘맏형’인 기획재정부나 금융위원회가 자존심이 상할 만도 했다. “야근할 일 없고, 퇴직해도 갈 자리 많아서 아니겠느냐”며 젊은 엘리트들의 ‘속물 근성’을 탓하는 말도 나왔다.
하지만 수습 사무관들의 선택을 그렇게 폄하할 일은 아닌 듯싶다. 기업처럼 정부 부처도 시대 변화에 따라 부침을 한다. 요즘은 공정위처럼 ‘심판’의 역할을 하는 곳이 뜨는 반면, 직접 ‘선수’로 뛰거나 일일이 간섭하는 ‘코치’ 역할을 하는 곳은 쇠한다. 민간에 개입할 수단도, 능력도 점점 부족해지면서다.
지난해 알파고가 일으킨 ‘인공지능(AI)의 충격’에 산업통상자원부 등 관련 부처들은 한마디로 패닉에 빠졌다. ‘어떻게 대응할 거냐’는 질문이 쏟아지는데 도무지 감당이 안 돼서다. 결국 급하게 얼마 안 되는 연구개발 예산을 긁어모아 내민 게 대책의 전부였다. 최근 대우조선해양 살리기에 나선 금융위의 처지는 더 안쓰럽다. 몇몇 은행의 팔만 비틀면 됐던 과거와 달리 이제는 수많은 회사채 투자자를 설득해야 하지만 뾰족한 수단이 없다. 결국 ‘회생 방안을 받든지, 손해 보든지’라며 포커판식 위협을 하더니, 그도 안 통하니 읍소에 나선 참이다.
아마도 이런 흐름은 수습 사무관들의 눈에도 띄었을 것이다. 그리고 20~30년 관료 생활을 해야 하는 입장에서 당장보다는 미래를 택했을 것이다.
대선을 맞아 유력 후보들의 캠프에선 각종 정부조직 개편론이 쏟아져 나온다. 하지만 실망스럽게도 그 시계의 깊이나 고민의 수준이 수습 사무관들만큼도 되지 않아 보인다. ‘정부의 위기’에 어떻게 대응하고, 공직 사회의 경쟁력은 어떻게 높일지 장기적이고 전략적인 판단이 엿보이지 않는다. 오로지 습관성 찢고 붙이기, 전시성 부처 신설이 반복되는 느낌이다. 기껏해야 5년짜리란 생각에서일까.
무엇보다 선후가 바뀌었다. 공정위는 2년여간 공을 들였던 퀄컴 제재로 유명 국제 저널이 주는 ‘올해의 경쟁법 집행’상을 받았다. 하지만 이런 명성도 공정위가 최순실 게이트에 엮이자 단번에 역풍을 맞았다. 궁지에 몰렸던 퀄컴 측이 “이번 제재도 삼성을 도와주려 한 것 아니냐”며 걸고넘어지면서다. 청와대의 전화 한 통이 빚어낸 일이다. 아무리 ‘선의’라 해도 청와대의 압박은 관료들을 무리하게 만들고, 정책을 굴절시켜 결국 패착을 빚는다. 정부조직의 수술을 말하기 전에 청와대 비서실부터 대대적으로 개편할 방안을 내놓아야 한다. 그게 순서다.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장