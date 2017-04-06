Snowballing national debt (국문)
공무원·군인연금에 치인 나랏빚
South Korea’s national liabilities topped 1,400 trillion won ($1.2 trillion). According to the national account settlements of fiscal 2016 from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, the nation’s broad liabilities reached 1,433 trillion won when including the total debt of central and provisional governments and the dues for the government to cover pension payouts for civil servants and career soldiers.
The central and local governments’ debt totaled 627 trillion won last year, jumping from 400 trillion won in 2011. The growth pace over the last five years is fastest among the Group of 20 economies. Public debt has grown to be tantamount to 38.3 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product because the government has created a supplementary budget every year to stimulate the economy and bolster social welfare.
The debt against the GDP still hovers below the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, but nevertheless is worrisome given the pace of growth.
What also poses as a danger to our fiscal integrity is the deficit-ridden government employees and military pensions. About 752 trillion won in tax funds would be needed to make up for the imbalance in payments and revenue in the pensions. That amount exceeds the total government debt, and the two public pensions account for about two thirds of last year’s increase in national liabilities.
The colossal cost suggests how imperative it is to reform the two pensions structured to pay out generously on small contributions. The future calls for much more spending. Welfare demand will increase due to low births and a surging aging population.
Presidential candidates nevertheless are making populist promises to increase public jobs. The legislative should consider making laws for tougher scrutiny on budgetary spending and a cap on increases in government employees.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 5, Page 30
나랏빚이 처음 1400조원을 넘어섰다. 기획재정부의 4일 국가결산 자료를 보면 지난해 중앙·지방 정부의 국가채무에다 공무원연금·군인연금 충당부채 등을 더한 광의의 국가부채는 1433조원으로 집계됐다. 경부고속도로(약 11조원)를 131개 팔아야 갚을 수 있다.
좁은 의미의 국가부채, 즉 국가채무의 증가 속도부터 심상찮다. 지난해 627조원으로 2011년 400조원 돌파 후 5년 만에 600조원을 넘어섰다. 주요 20개국(G20) 가운데 증가 속도가 가장 빠르다. 박근혜 정부가 툭하면 추가경정예산안을 편성해 경기부양에 나서고 증세 없는 복지정책을 고집한 결과다. 물론 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 국가채무 비율은 아직 40%를 밑돌아 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 평균에 못 미치는 게 위안이다. 하지만 수년간 증가 속도를 감안하면 앞으로가 더 걱정이다.
더 큰 위기는 공무원연금과 군인연금 적자 구조다. 두 연금의 수입·지출의 틈을 메우기 위해 앞으로 들어갈 세금은 현재가치로 752조원에 달한다. 지난해 국가채무 규모를 능가하는 데다 전체 나랏빚 증가액 140조원의 3분의 2를 두 연금 충당액이 차지했다. 두 연금의 불합리한 수급 개혁이 얼마나 절박한지 수치로 보여준다. 향후 정부 씀씀이는 크게 늘어날 수밖에 없다. 저성장·저출산·고령화 시대에 복지 수요는 팽창하고, 1300조원을 돌파한 가계부채가 부실화돼도 공적자금으로 메워야 한다.
재원 마련 대책 없이 공무원 일자리 늘리기 같은 포퓰리즘 퍼주기 공약을 남발하는 대선을 앞두고 있어 더욱 걱정스럽다. 예산 지출을 통제하는 재정건전화법도 시급하지만 공무원을 함부로 늘리지 못하게 하는 법이라도 만들어야 할 판이다.