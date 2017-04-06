Dark clouds gathering (국문)

Dark clouds are gathering over the Korean Peninsula. North Korea once again fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea yesterday after wrapping up preparations for its sixth nuclear test. The North’s action came just a day before the first summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and Friday in Florida. U.S. intelligence authorities identified the missile as a Bukguksong-2 (KN-15) missile, a variation of an SLBM remodeled for ground launch.
The launch appeared to be successful although it flew only 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the east cost after shooting up to an altitude of 189 kilometers. The missile, with a maximum range of 3,500 kilometers, could strike the U.S. Marine base in Okinawa and the Air Force base in Guam, where B-2 stealth bombers and B-52 strategic bombers are deployed.
The North’s missile test seems to be aimed at sounding out Washington and Beijing before conducting its sixth nuclear test, because its destiny may be determined at the U.S.-China summit.
Heightened tension is felt in America, too. At a White House meeting with CEOs of major U.S. companies, Trump said he would discuss the North Korean nuclear threat at the summit after defining it as a “humanity problem.” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remarks carry greater significance. After the missile launch, he said he had nothing to add as he said enough already.
The U.S. Pacific Command confirmed the type of missile immediately, suggesting U.S. military authorities’ hypersensitivity. Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that North Korea has nearly reached the critical phase of loading warheads onto ICBMs. On the same day in Seoul, Adm. Scott Swift, U.S. Pacific Command commander, expressed concerns about the North’s ever-deepening nuclear threat to the security of the region and the rest of the world.
And yet our presidential candidates are not describing how they would tackle the challenge except Democratic Party candidate Moon Jae-in, who nonchalantly said, “I will go to North Korea ahead of America if I am elected president.” Yesterday, he stepped back and said, “Once the North provokes, it has crossed the point of no return.”
Other candidates are still wasting time bickering over the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. Will they stick to a peripheral issue in the face of such danger?
JoongAng Ilbo, April 6, Page 30
북한 어제 또 중거리 탄도미사일 발사
세계는 초긴장 상태인데 한국만 둔감
5당 후보, 구체적 안보공약 내놓으라
한반도에 최고의 위기 징후가 감지되고 있다. 지난주 핵실험 준비를 마친 북한이 어제 오전 중거리탄도미사일(IRBM)을 또 발사했다. 6∼7일(미국시간)로 예정된 미국과 중국의 정상회담을 하루 앞두고서다. 북한이 발사한 미사일은 잠수함용(SLBM)을 지상발사용으로 개조한 북극성-2형(KN-15)으로 한·미 정보 당국은 추정하고 있다. 이 미사일은 고도 189㎞까지 치솟았다가 불과 60㎞ 날아갔지만 발사는 성공적인 것으로 보인다. 사거리가 3500㎞로 판단되는 이 미사일은 미 해병대가 있는 오키나와는 물론 B-2 스텔스 폭격기와 B-52 전략폭격기가 배치된 괌까지 타격할 수 있다.
북한이 괌에 닿는 미사일을 시험발사한 것은 6차 핵실험 전에 미국과 중국의 생각을 떠본 것으로 보인다. 어쩌면 이번 미·중 정상회담에서 북한의 운명이 결정날 수도 있기 때문이다. 한반도에 위기의 먹구름이 몰려오고 있다. 긴장감은 미국에서도 감돈다. 트럼프 미 대통령은 그저께 “북한은 인류의 문제(humanity problem)”라며 “미·중 정상회담에서 논의하겠다”고 밝혔다. 백악관에서 열린 주요 기업 CEO 대상 타운홀 미팅에서다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관의 말은 더 의미심장하다. 그는 북한이 미사일을 발사하자 “이미 북한에 대해 말할 만큼 했으니 더 이상 덧붙일 말이 없다”고 했다. 이제 행동만 남았다는 뜻으로 해석된다.
북한의 미사일 발사에 미 태평양사령부가 곧바로 미사일 종류(KN-15)를 확인하는 입장을 낸 것도 이례적이다. 그만큼 미 군 당국이 민감하게 반응하고 있는 것이다. 미군 핵심 인사들도 마찬가지다. 존 하이튼 미 전략사령관은 지난 4일 상원군사위에 출석해 “북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 배치할 능력을 갖추고 이에 핵탄두까지 탑재하기 직전까지 왔다”고 증언했다. 같은 날 스콧 스위프트 미 태평양사령관은 서울 용산기지에서 가진 언론 인터뷰에서 “북핵 위협은 지역안보와 세계적 위협”이라며 “(북한 도발에 의한)한반도 전쟁은 한국에 한정되지 않고 전 세계를 뒤흔들 수준이다”고 우려했다. 로버트 브라운 미 태평양육군사령관도 지난 1월 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 토론회에서 “가장 걱정하고 밤잠을 설치는 것은 북한 문제”라고 했다.
민족의 재앙을 가져올 북핵 위기가 시시각각 다가오고 있다. 그러나 대선후보들은 이렇다 할 대책을 내놓지 않고 있다. 민주당의 문재인 후보는 “(대통령에 당선되면) 북한을 먼저 가겠다”고 말한 게 전부다. 물론 어제 북한이 미사일을 발사하자 “북한이 도발하면 돌이킬 수 없는 길을 가게 될 것”이라는 입장을 내긴 했다. 다른 후보들도 마찬가지다. 기껏 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 배치 문제에 시간을 허비하고 있다. 북한의 핵미사일이 날아올 판인데 아직도 지엽적인 사드 문제에만 집착할 건가. 대선후보들은 이제 구체적인 외교안보전략을 국민에게 제시해야 할 것이다.