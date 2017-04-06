SBS thriller ‘Whisper’ stays on top of ratings

SBS legal thriller “Whisper” solidified its lead in the Monday-Tuesday late night TV race, data showed Wednesday.Tuesday’s night’s episode four of “Whisper” recorded 15 percent viewership nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. Ratings for in and around the Seoul area stood at 16.7 percent.MBC TV’s period series “Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People” came second, with 12.5 percent and KBS 2TV’s “Ms. Perfect” came third, with 5.6 percent.Starring actress Lee Bo-young, “Whisper” debuted at No. 1 on March 27 on the heels of the success of preceding show “Defendant.”Lee plays Shin Young-joo, a homicide detective who seeks revenge on Lee Dong-joon, a corrupt judge played by Lee Sang-yoon, who wrongfully convicts her father of murder. Throughout her quest, Shin ends up falling in love with her nemesis.But it wasn’t without competition, as “Rebel,” in a heated race, took over the lead the following day.Yonhap