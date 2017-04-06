Military will manage celebrity enlistment

The Military Manpower Administration will now personally manage the military service fulfillment of celebrities, according to an official document sent out to multiple domestic entertainment agencies.According to the official document, specifically article 77, the Military Manpower Administration will now personally manage the military service fulfillment of those in the entertainment industry. The artists the administration specifies are singers, actors, comedians, dancers, performers, DJs, musical actors and voice actors, to state a few.The administration requested a list of all the artists signed to the each management company to personally track the celebrities.The administration has already been personally managing the military service fulfillment of high ranking officials and their children, but felt the need to expand the boundaries to celebrities, as the military service of celebrities has become a major topic of interest.By Kim Jung-kyoon